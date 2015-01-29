MFM Announces Lineup for Its 2015 CFO Summit

MFM - the Media Financial Management Association, today announced the line-up of industry and finance experts slated to present at its upcoming 2015 CFO Summit. Scheduled for February 26-27, 2015, at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, the CFO Summit provides media industry executives with the insights and tools they need to address the leadership, economic, technology, and regulatory challenges affecting the financial performance and future success of their companies. Participation in the forum is limited to senior financial executives in media companies.

Expert presenters for this year’s CFO Summit include:

• Welcoming remarks: Summit Co-Chairs David Amy, Executive Vice President & COO of Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Marc Manahan, Senior Vice President & CFO of Univision Local Media

• The Four Faces of Today’s CFO: Deirdre Ryan, Principal, Telecommunications and Media, Deloitte

• Media M&A: Never a Dull Moment: Paul Sweeney, U.S. Director of Research and Senior Media Analyst, Bloomberg

• FCC Today: Robert McDowell, Partner, Wiley Rein LLP, and a former Commissioner and Senior Member of the Federal Communications Commission

• Media Technology Update: Kevin Cuddihy, President of Local Media, Univision Communications

• Corporate Social Responsibility and Ethics for Today’s CFO: Mary Ann Ferguson, PhD, University of Florida, and two-term Page Legacy Scholar (Penn State College of Communications) in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility

• The Heart of Innovation - Building High Performing Teams: Sarah Levitt, Executive Coach & Motivational Speaker

• Programmatic and other Advertising Strategies: Tim Hanlon, Founder and CEO, The Vertere Group

• Avoiding Employment Landmines in the Digital Age: Niza Motola, Vice President, Associate General Counsel, Litigation and Compliance, Univision Communications

The two-day event will also include a CFO-only Roundtable moderated by Summit Co-Chairs Amy and Manahan. Participant discussions will center on changes in the responsibilities of media industry CFOs and ways to improve strategic decision-making within media organizations.

“Thanks to the leadership and direction of David Amy and Marc Manahan, the agenda for this year’s CFO Summit addresses to most pressing issues faced by our industry’s senior finance executives, said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit organization. “As attendees at our prior events can attest, the ROI on the time and money required to participate is unequalled and the results can often be immediate.”

Added Collins, “We are also very grateful to the sponsors of this year’s Summit, who currently include, Bond & Pecaro, the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies, Media Audits International, Szabo Associates, Videa, and Wide Orbit. Their support allows us to control attendee costs while offering a top-notch venue and amenities.”

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education (CPE) and CFO Summit attendees will be eligible earn up to 11.5 CPE credits. Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s Web site, at http://www.mediafinance.org/index.aspx?PageID=489.

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.