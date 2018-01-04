MFM Announces Its “People to Watch” in 2018

Northfield, IL – MFM, The Media Financial Management Association today announced its 2018 “People to Watch” honorees, which for the first time include a “Rising Star” designation for a young leader. Selected by the editorial board of The Financial Manager (TFM) magazine, MFM’s People to Watch are being recognized as financial leaders who will be instrumental in creating change within their organizations and the media industry at large in the coming year. They are:

Edward O’Connor, director of operations and business planning, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham;

Michael Roback, division controller, Activision Blizzard;

Lucy Rutishauser, senior vice president, CFO and treasurer, Sinclair Broadcast Group;

Bill Scanlon, senior vice president and CFO, ThriveHive; and

“Rising Star” Ana Townsend, controller for Hearst Television’s broadcast group.

Profiles for each of this year’s honorees will appear in a special section of TFM’s January-February 2018 issue, which is being mailed to all members and will be available to non-members on MFM’s website.

“The profiles of this year’s People to Watch illustrate leaders who understand how all facets of their business operations work and how their own departments or job functions intersect with the business as a whole,” said Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “They are also regarded for knowing the right questions to ask, communicating effectively, being sticklers about getting the job done properly and seeking advice from industry and career mentors. These traits can help anyone make a difference within their organization in the coming year.”

Added Collins: “We thank the members of the TFM editorial board for their time and effort in reviewing this year’s candidates and TFM editor Janet Stilson, for effectively capturing what makes each of these individuals truly exemplary.”

The current members of TFM’s Editorial Advisory Board include: Laura Graves, VP, operations and business planning, WLS-TV/ABC/Disney; Mary Hoffman, finance manager, Morgan Murphy Media; John Sanders, principal, Bond & Pecaro Inc.; Dawn Sciarrino, managing member, Sciarrino & Shubert PLLC; Meredith Senter, member, Lerman Senter PLLC; C. Robin Szabo, president, Szabo Associates, Inc., and Thomas Twedt, attorney-at-law, Shulman, Rogers, Gandal, Pordy & Ecker, P.A.

Janet Stilson, Editor of The Financial Manager, has held editorial positions at several of the industry’s leading trade publications over the past 25 years and continues to publish her analysis of industry developments for several trade journals and national publications.

The Financial Manager, the official publication of the MFM, is published six times annually. The publication is widely regarded as the leading business management resource for the industry. TFM articles cover media-specific topics in areas ranging from accounting, credit and collections, and emerging media to medium-specific items such as radio or newspaper, human resources issues, legal questions, and items addressing risk. More information about TFM may be found at http://www.mediafinance.org/tfm.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.