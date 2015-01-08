MFM Announces Its “People To Watch” in 2015

NORTHFIELD, IL, January 8, 2015 – The Media Financial Management Association (MFM) today announced the “People to Watch,” whose financial leadership will be instrumental in creating change within the media industry this year.

MFM’s People to Watch in 2015 are:

• Deborah Donaldson, Vice President and Corporate Controller, Bonten Media Group;

• Jasmin Dorismond Vice President and Corporate Controller for Lotus Media’s Radio Station Group; and •

• Neal Kirsch, COO and CFO for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

The honorees were selected from nominations submitted to the editorial board for MFM’s The Financial Manager (TFM) magazine. They are being recognized in a special section of the publication’s January-February 2015 issue, which is being mailed to all members and will be available online at MFM’s Web site.

“MFM’s ‘People to Watch’ in 2015 are truly exemplary leaders in our industry,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. “As their profiles in the current issue of our TFM magazine illustrate, they not only earned our recognition, they also provide each of us with insights on ways we can become better leaders and people to watch in our own companies.”

Added Collins: “We are very grateful to the members of our editorial board for identifying these outstanding individuals and to TFM editor Janet Stilson whose stories about them honor standout leaders in a segment of industry professionals that is often overlooked.”

The current members of TFM’s Editorial Advisory Board are Ralph Bender, CFO, Manship Media and MFM Board Vice Chairman; Chad Richardson, Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis, Scientific Games International and Past Board Chairman; Robert Rollins, Corporate Credit & Collections Manager, Raycom Media; John Sanders, Principal, Bond & Pecaro Inc.; Dawn Sciarrino, Managing Member, Sciarrino & Shubert PLLC; Meredith Senter, Member, Lerman Senter PLLC; Sherry Spivey, Regional Credit & Collections Manager, Raycom Media; C. Robin Szabo, President, Szabo Associates, Inc.; Karen Tuech, Manager, Broadcast Billing & Payments, Cox Media Group; and Thomas Twedt, Attorney, Cooley LLP.

Janet Stilson, Editor of The Financial Manager, is a writer of film scripts and books, as well as an award-winning journalist. She has held editorial positions at several of the industry’s leading trade publications over the past 25 years and continues to publish her analysis of industry developments for a number of trade journals and national publications.

TFM - The Financial Manager, the official publication of the MFM, is published six times annually. The publication is widely regarded as the leading business management resource for the industry. TFM articles cover media-specific topics in areas ranging from accounting, credit and collections, and emerging media to medium-specific items such as radio or newspaper, human resources issues, legal questions, and items addressing risk.

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.