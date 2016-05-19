MFM Announces 2016 Membership Award Recipients, Awards will be presented during BMI event at annual conference in Denver next week

MFM - the Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, today announced recipients of the association’s 2016 membership awards.

Receiving MFM-BCCA’s Rainmaker Award, which is given in recognition of a member whose efforts and contributions have helped the Association grow, are:

David Bestler, CFO, Hubbard Radio

Charlie Dusic, former CFO, West Virginia Media Holdings

John Drain, SVP Finance, Hearst Television

Andrew Rosen, Partner, Miller Kaplan Arase LLP

Receiving MFM-BCCA’s Working Capital Award, which is given in recognition of a member who has made significant contributions to help the Association achieve its goals, are:

Jana Fay, VP Finance, C-SPAN

Carla Clark, Business Manager, WNYT-TV/Hubbard Broadcasting

Kim Randolph, Director Valuation & Financial Opinions, Stout Risius Ross

Thomas Twedt, Attorney, Cooley LLP

This year’s award winners will be honored during a reception sponsored by Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) during Media Finance Focus 2016, the 56th annual conference for MFM and BCCA, which will be held in Denver May 23-25. The BMI awards event, which is scheduled for Tuesday evening, May 24, will also feature musical performances by singer/songwriters Paul McDonald and Marc Scibilia.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of any professional association; this year’s membership award recipients have literally given life to many of the programs we are able to provide,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Their leadership and support have made a tremendous difference in the quality of educational programs including our CFO Summit, Distance Learning Seminars, Localism events, and our annual conference. We are looking forward to thanking them in front of the industry professionals who number among those benefitting from their vital contributions."

About Media Finance Focus 2016:

Media Finance Focus 2016 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. The conference will feature presentations from more than 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals, including the latest trends in credit policies, initiatives for streamlining the financial management of integrated advertising campaigns, and tips for improving the collections process.

In addition, the Association of New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) is co-locating its 2016 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2016, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2016 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

Media Finance Focus includes a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2016 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.