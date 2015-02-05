MFM and BCCA Accepting Nominations for 2015 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship

The Board of Directors for the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its BCCA subsidiary are now accepting applications for the 2015 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship. Now in its fourth year, the scholarship will cover the major expenses associated with attending Media Finance Focus 2015, the 55thannual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. Themed “Blazing a New Frontier,” the conference will be held at The Arizona Grand Hotel & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, May 18 -20.

The scholarship is awarded in memory of Steve McIntosh, who was Vice President and General Manager of Belo Advertising Customer Service. An active member of the Association, McIntosh pioneered a number of initiatives designed to improve customer relations between media providers and their advertiser and agency customers. Intended to encourage and recognize the rising stars in the media industry's financial departments, MFM offers a scholarship which includes both annual conference registration and lodging. The recipient will be someone with fewer than five years of industry experience. Eligibility requirements and an application form can be found on MFM’s Web site.

Only completed applications received by 5 PM EST on February 13, 2015 will be considered. The Association’s scholarship committee will review completed applications and make its decision based on the applicant’s background, resume and letter of recommendation. All applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision by March 13.

“The Steve McIntosh Scholarship program has proven to be a very important tool in helping to develop our industry’s future leaders,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Thanks to the support of MFM’s Board of Directors for this scholarship program, we are able to provide an educational opportunity with a proven track record for developing the talents required to carry on Steve McIntosh’s legacy.”

About Media Finance Focus 2015:

MFM/BCCA’s annual conference serves as the industry’s primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. Media Finance Focus 2015 will feature presentations from more than 175 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, credit and collections, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Media Finance Focus also offers a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2015 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.