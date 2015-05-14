MFM Adds Studio & Network Executives, Economist to Keynote Lineup for Media Finance Focus 2015

Craig Kornblau, a former President of Universal Studios Home Entertainment, Tracie Winbigler, Chief Operations Officer for National Geographic Society, and economist Dennis L. Hoffman, Director of the L. William Seidman Research Institute at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, have joined the roster of keynote speakers slated for Media Finance Focus 2015, which will be held May 18-20 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Themed “Blazing a New Frontier,” the 55th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary will also feature previously announced keynote by cyber security expert James M. Aquilina, Executive Managing Director of Stroz Friedberg and its Avatar Award recipient Don Benson, President & CEO, Lincoln Financial Media. In addition, Neil Johnston, EVP, Strategy & Digital Innovation for Cox Media Group and Rob Weisbord, COO of Sinclair Digital Group, will share their views on the future of local advertising during a conference general session moderated by Chris Berry, SVP/GM of iHeartMedia’s 24/7 News Network

“As the name suggests, a conference’s keynote speakers provide a vision into the crucial issues facing the event’s participants. We are both very pleased and very fortunate to offer insights from these top visionaries in the media industry on successful strategies for blazing the new frontier that lies ahead,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA.

About Media Finance Focus 2015: MFM/BCCA’s annual conference serves as the industry’s primary source of continuing professional education (CPE) for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. The conference features presentations from more than 175 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, credit and collections, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2015 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.