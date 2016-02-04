MFM Accepting Nominations for 2016 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship

The Board of Directors for the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is currently accepting applications for the 2016 Steve McIntosh Memorial Scholarship. Now in its fifth year, the scholarship will cover the major expenses associated with attending Media Finance Focus 2016, the 56thannual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Themed “An Avalanche of Knowledge, Networking and New Ideas,” the conference will be held at May 23-25 at the Sheraton Downtown Denver.

Steve McIntosh was vice president & general manager of Belo Advertising’s Customer Services unit until his sudden and unexpected death in April of 2011. An active member of both MFM and BCCA and a forward-thinking member of the media industry, the editorial board of MFM’s “TFM” - The Financial Manager magazine selected him as a person to watch in 2011. To honor his many contributions to the industry and to help inspire rising stars in the media industry's financial departments, the scholarship, which is awarded to someone with fewer than five years of industry experience, pays for conference registration and lodging expenses. Additional eligibility requirements and an application form can be found on MFM’s Web site.

“The Steve McIntosh Scholarship goes to an individual who wouldn’t typically have the opportunity to attend a management conference but will benefit both their company and their career by the opportunity,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Steve McIntosh was active in providing professional development opportunities for his industry peers; I am sure he would be very proud of how this scholarship has helped to carry on important work.”

Only completed applications received by 5 PM EST on February 12, 2016 will be considered. The Association’s scholarship committee will review completed applications and make its decision based on the applicant’s background, resume and letter of recommendation. All applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision by March 15.

Scheduled for May 23-25 at the Sheraton Downtown Denver, Media Finance Focus 2016 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. A welcome reception is planned for Sunday evening, the 22nd.

Media Finance Focus 2016 will feature presentations from more than 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals, including the latest trends in credit policies, initiatives for streamlining the financial management of integrated advertising campaigns, and tips for improving the collections process. In addition, the Association of New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) is co-locating its 2016 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2016, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2016 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group on offering a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

Media Finance Focus also offers a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2015 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.