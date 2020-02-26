Mexican Media Giant TV Azteca Captivates Viewers Across Digital, Social and Terrestrial Channels with Dalet

New York, NY – February 26, 2020 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced that TV Azteca, Mexico’s leading multimedia conglomerate, has deployed Dalet Galaxy five to reinvigorate the company’s content supply chain and deliver robust programming options faster to its audiences across all traditional, digital and social platforms. The highly popular media group offers a wide range of entertainment programming including, series, live musicals, thematic programs and sports. In addition to the diverse schedule, TV Azteca delivers news 18 hours per day through a network of local stations across the country.

“The goal of TV Azteca’s ambitious transformation was to connect the digital content traffic for TV with the digital platforms and deliver to our audiences programming options that encompass the breadth and depth of our news reporting, and the entirety of our outstanding media catalog. Dalet Galaxy five gave us the technical capabilities to build this innovative media production ecosystem, with the workflow acceleration to engage with our audiences in real-time,” explains Pedro Carmona, CTO of TV Azteca. “The project execution was remarkable and the resulting impact immediate. The TV Azteca operation went from a manual process, where on average it took 10 minutes to get content on-air, to near-instant and often automated real-time delivery of content and programs. The benchmark for improved performance was undeniable and provided us the efficiency required to expand program options for our viewers.”

Accelerating workflows by a factor of ten, TV Azteca implemented alongside Dalet Galaxy five highly mobile and collaborative production tools such as Dalet OneCut and Dalet WebSpace. The robust solution streamlines content production field to facility, enabling more than 50 journalists to more efficiently prepare stories anywhere in the world. Further fueling the fast-turn workflow are Dalet’s social media connectors which enable users to easily publish content to TV Azteca’s social channels. Seamlessly connected, the integration makes creating and publishing content for Facebook, Twitter and other channels fast and fluid.

With several distinct media departments that previously operated in siloed production verticals, TV Azteca powered by Dalet Galaxy five is now fully connected, interweaving workflows from Programs, News, Sports, Archives and Marketing; ensuring content and program information is shared for maximum production and distribution efficiency.

Iván Neri, CIO, TV Azteca explains the inefficiencies eliminated by Dalet’s modern workflow design, “We used to manually copy files over from one department to another and this took an enormous amount of time. Dalet Galaxy five automates the entire file migration from transcoding to metadata capture, which is so incredibly important for making content searchable across our archives. Before implementing the Dalet solution, we had duplicates and inconsistencies in content tagging that hindered collaboration and prevented us from maximizing our content’s value. Automating processes and streamlining the workflow allows us to better utilize the rich programming we have stored in our vaults to audiences everywhere in the world.”

According to third party consultants hired by TV Azteca, the resulting Dalet-powered media infrastructure reduced production inefficiencies by up to 30% across the operations.

“TV Azteca’s approach in designing its new media operations is lightyears ahead,” states Julien Decaix, General Manager Americas, Dalet. “More than overcoming the inefficiencies, they understood that audiences expected to engage with TV Azteca across all platforms and built a highly fluid media ecosystem that enables them to optimize all aspects of production. They now engage their viewers on a deeper level with better and more diverse content options.”

