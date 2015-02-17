Meteorologist Milmar Rodriguez Joins Telemundo 39

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX – (February 17, 2015) – Telemundo 39 announced today that Milmar Ramirez has been named Meteorologist for Noticiero Telemundo 39 on weekends at 4:30 PM and 10 PM. Telemundo 39 also announced the promotion of Nestor Flecha to Chief Meteorologist for Noticiero Telemundo 39 at 4:30 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM. Flecha recently earned the American Meteorological Society’s Certified (AMS) Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation, a professional designation that recognizes broadcasters for their specific scientific competence and effective communication skills in their weather broadcasts.

“We are very excited to welcome Milmar to our news team and thrilled that Telemundo 39 will provide our viewers with best-in-class weather reports from our meteorologists seven days of the week,” said Karen Mendez, Vice President of News, Telemundo 39. “Our station is dedicated to hiring and building the best news teams possible so we can deliver the news and information with the excellence that our viewers expect and deserve from us.”

Ramirez joins Telemundo 39 from Univision 23 Dallas / KUVN, where she served as a weekday meteorologist from 2014 to 2015. Before this, Ramirez worked as a weather reporter for UniMiami Noticias, the Spanish-language newscast for UMTV, the University of Miami’s award-winning, student-run cable television station.

Ramirez earned a bachelor’s degree in Meteorology and Mathematics from the University of Miami. She also attended the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez and her past scientific research includes working with The Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science in Miami, Florida and the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee. She is a lifetime member of the Meteorologist Society at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez.

Flecha joined Telemundo 39 in 2013 after working as a meteorologist for WAPA television in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A two-time Emmy® Award winning journalist, Flecha was instrumental in helping Telemundo 39 launch the local station’s full feature weather app titled “El Tiempo Telemundo 39.” The interactive and highly-responsive app provides users with interactive GPS-enabled weather maps, 10-day, daily and hourly weather forecasts as well as Spanish-language video weather reports. Users can also track storms and receive the latest weather alerts affecting the North Texas region. The “El Tiempo Telemundo 39” app is available for download on iTunes.

Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth

Telemundo 39 / KXTX is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout North Texas. Owned by NBCUniversal, Telemundo 39 delivers award-winning local breaking news, weather, entertainment and sports programming across a variety of platforms, including on air, online at Telemundo39.com and via mobile and social media channels.