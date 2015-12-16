Meredith Corporation Moves Forward with Matrix Solutions’ Platform for Enhanced Sales Visibility

Pittsburgh, Pa., December 16, 2015 - Matrix Solutions, the leading provider of CRM & Sales Intelligence, announced today that Meredith Corporation has implemented their CRM & Sales Intelligence Platform. Matrix’s cloud-based solution will serve as a comprehensive tool, providing full sales visibility and management functionality to Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group’s entire sales organization. Significant sales data and analytics will be accessible to enterprise users across Meredith’s 17 owned and operated stations.

Meredith broadcasts content across multiple streams including broadcast television, print, digital, and mobile. Using the Matrix platform seamlessly aggregates the Local Media Group’s data and delivers key insights where and when needed via proactive alert notifications made available by an intuitive dashboard. Matrix recently extended full mobile functionality of their platform which is available to Meredith users.

“The ability to effectively manage sales across revenue platforms and stations impacts our ROI which is why we selected Matrix Solutions’ CRM & Sales Intelligence Platform.” said Larry Oaks, vice president of technology, Meredith Corporation. “Using such a tool will provide us with more unified functionality and visibility along with advanced capabilities to leverage information across the Local Media Group.”

“For Meredith, like most of our customers, the Matrix platform sits atop their workflow to aggregate and normalize the data from multiple systems to provide a fairly comprehensive view into their sales ecosystem,” commented Brenda Hetrick, VP Sales & Marketing, Matrix Solutions. “Using such information is a faster, smarter and more efficient way to increase revenue opportunities for the media sales organization.”

About Meredith Corporation

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 110 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms – including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video – to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 owned or operated television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 – including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland – and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce approximately 650 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations.

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across TV, Radio, and electronic advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to gives you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 500 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360-degree view of their opportunities and accounts.