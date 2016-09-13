MediorNet Control App Gives Riedel's SmartPanel Simultaneous Routing and Communications Capabilities

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 9, 2016 -- With its introduction today of the MediorNet Control App for the company's innovative RSP-2318 SmartPanel multifunctional user interface, Riedel Communications has closed the loop between communications and real-time media routing. In addition to linking the SmartPanel directly into the Riedel MediorNet media network as a dedicated control panel, the new MediorNet Control App -- in combination with the existing Intercom Apps -- gives users simultaneous intercom functionality, enabling them to route, control, and communicate all at once using a single 1-RU system.

"With the release of the MediorNet Control App, our SmartPanel has grown into much more than an intercom solution; it now facilitates direct communication with the MediorNet network and control of devices within it," said Dr. Karsten Konrad, Product Manager at Riedel Communications. "Eliminating the need for a separate control system, this solution allows users to realize valuable routing and communications functionality while saving both rack space and money."

The MediorNet Control App is the second App family developed for Riedel's SmartPanel interface. By equipping the SmartPanel with the new MediorNet Control App, users effectively consolidate two panels into one panel that provides full intercom and control functionality at all times. With the Intercom and MediorNet Control Apps running in parallel, the SmartPanel serves as a robust and highly cost-effective A/V control system. As Riedel continues to develop apps for the SmartPanel, users will gain increasing capabilities that help to optimize signal transport and production workflows.

The MediorNet Control App was used extensively by Fox Sports Mexico in Rio this summer and has been adopted by Sky Germany for use in seven new satellite newsgathering vans.

Riedel's SmartPanel offers features and capabilities that enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate. As the world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium quality audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1-RU. It offers AES67 and AVB connectivity as standard and AES3 over cat or coax cable as an option. The SmartPanel also features exchangeable headset connectors, an integrated power supply, individual volume controls for each key, two USB ports, two Ethernet connectors, GPIO, audio I/O, an option slot, a removable gooseneck microphone, and an SD card slot.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

