Mediatronik to distribute Calrec Audio consoles in the Czech Republic

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 21 March 2017 -- Calrec Audio has signed Mediatronik S.R.O. to distribute the full Calrec product family to broadcast customers throughout the Czech Republic. As Calrec's exclusive distributor, Mediatronik will work to build the brand and expand market share among its broad customer base -- spearheaded by the all-new Brio.



"Brio offers Calrec's renowned performance and reliability in a compact package with outstanding affordability -- exactly what so many of our broadcast customers are looking for," said Luboa Novácek, owner, Mediatronik S.R.O. "The full Calrec family brings strength, power, and flexibility to our product portfolio, and we're looking forward to presenting these solutions to our clients in the Czech Republic."



Founded in 1993 by Novácek, Mediatronik offers the broadcast and pro AV industries the latest technology solutions, backed by an experienced staff. The company specializes in offering comprehensive solutions to both customers and partners.



"Mediatronik has an outstanding reputation within the Czech broadcast industry," said Mike Reddick, international sales manager for Calrec. "Through our new partnership, Mediatronik will provide the technical expertise, market knowledge, and local support we need to expand Calrec's presence in the Czech Republic."



