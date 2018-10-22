RTÉ invests in Mediaproxy LogServer for compliance logging and monitoring

Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, has announced that Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ has chosen LogServer to produce detailed reports on the quality and performance of RTÉ’s output of services for compliance to broadcast regulation. The installation was deployed by Dublin-headquartered Broadcast Video Services (BVS).

Based in Dublin, RTÉ produces and distributes a diverse portfolio of news, entertainment, original drama, children’s programming and sports content across flagship channel RTÉ One and RTÉ2.

LogServer is Mediaproxy’s software-based solution for broadcast logging, monitoring, and real-time compliance reporting. It features sophisticated compliance recording applications including the ability to seamlessly record multiple channels concurrently, which are then reviewed and monitored live. The platform monitors video, audio and real-time data from a variety of sources used in broadcasting today, including 4K, IP, SDI, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2110, HLS, RTMP and radio sources.

“As a large and innovative national broadcaster, we need to monitor all of our broadcasts across linear and online channels reliably and efficiently,” said Paul Hennessy, Senior Technical Project Manager, RTÉ. “Our legacy system had reached end of life so we went to tender for a replacement. After evaluating a number of options we concluded that Mediaproxy provided the best overall fit in terms of our internal systems and our budget, and it will help deliver a better quality experience for our viewers. We worked very closely with BVS who did an excellent job in configuring the solution to our needs.”

Commenting on RTÉ’s implementation of LogServer, Mediaproxy CEO, Erik Otto said, “The broadcast engineering team at RTÉ have very high expectations for their content and we are pleased to be able to help them meet their requirements in terms of compliance, quality of service, and future flexibility.”