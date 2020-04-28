Work from home options available for Mediaproxy monitoring systems

Melbourne, Australia – 28 April 2020:Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, is helping its customers ensure their output of the highest technical quality at a time when many operational staff are having to work from home. The company's compliance analysis and logging systems can be accessed remotely using laptop computers to allow all confidence monitoring to be carried out.

The coronavirus crisis has made broadcasters dramatically reassess not only how programs are produced, but also how distribution operations are managed. The move to both IT and IP-based broadcast infrastructures had already made it possible for technicians to access systems from wherever they are. This option is now widely available, meaning broadcast centers can still run efficiently, while, at the same, time allowing self-isolation and social distancing guidelines to be observed.

Mediaproxy has added capabilities to its LogServer engine for engineers to analyze and monitor linear TV and OTT streams either at home or in the field. This includes the ability to work on MacOS systems, enabling editorial and news personnel to work from home on their MacBooks. Live streams can also be viewed on a low bandwidth browser, giving live access to Mediaproxy's hybrid multiviewer for full confidence monitoring.

Mediaproxy is an engineering-led company, which means it can react quickly to the changing needs of its users. The world largest broadcasters and playout providers are long-term customers and continue to use Mediaproxy's products to meet fresh operational challenges.

"Everyone, from all walks of life, is facing huge challenges right now, because of the Covid-19 outbreak," comments Mediaproxy chief executive Erik Otto. "While doctors, nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of this crisis, television and streaming services are helping inform and entertain people, who are confined to their homes. For our part, Mediaproxy is providing technology that allows engineers to work from home and ensure programs continue to be transmitted in the best possible quality and news items are being turned around as quickly as possible. We also hope that people remain safe and well at this difficult time."

Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy’s unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place.

