Personal and Professional Implications of the New Tax Law To Be Discussed During MFM-BCCA’s April Distance Learning Seminar

Northfield, IL, April 17, 2018 – The new tax law’s expected implications for professional and personal tax returns will be explored during an upcoming Distance Learning webinar offered by MFM, the Media Financial Management Association.

Scheduled for Thursday, April 19, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. (EDT), the online educational session will be presented by Howard Wagner, a partner in National Tax Services at Crowe Horwath LLP, a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm. Wagner will review the implications of the new tax law for the media industry, including its treatment of business expenditures, as well as its implications for personal returns and tax planning.

“With 2017 tax returns filed, now is the time to ensure media businesses and their employees are fully aware of how the new tax law will impact their 2018 taxes and expenditures,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “With the help of Howard Wagner’s vast experience in federal tax law, our attendees will get the latest IRS guidance and additional insights to inform upcoming business and personal spending decisions.”

About the Presenter:

Howard Wagner is a partner in the National Tax Services group of Crowe Horwath LLP, where he provides federal tax consulting on a variety of corporate tax matters. Wagner, who has more than 25 years of corporate tax experience, provides consulting services related to mergers and acquisitions, consolidated tax returns and taxation of hedging and derivatives. A frequent speaker about federal tax issues to national, regional, and local tax groups, Wagner has been quoted on tax matters in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and Barron’s. He also serves as the editor of the Tax Clinic column in the September issue of The Tax Adviser. Wagner is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and he serves on the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants’ Tax Committee and the Tax and the Fiscal Policy Issue Advisory Committee for Greater Louisville Inc. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Wisconsin.

About the Distance Learning Event

Eligible registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will also receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the event is $50 for individual members of MFM or BCCA and $75 for non-members. There is no charge for Corporate Member group employees. The deadline to register at these rates is 5:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, April 18. Registrations received after that time will be charged an additional $20 late fee.

More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.