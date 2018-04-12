Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, to Deliver Keynote Address at Media Finance Focus 2018

Washington DC, April 12, 2018 – Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass™ will deliver the opening keynote address at Media Finance Focus 2018, the 58th annual conference of the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Media Finance Focus 2018 will be held at The Hyatt Regency Crystal City (Arlington, VA), from May 21- 23. Lowe’s keynote is scheduled for Monday morning, May 21st at 8:30 a.m. MFM/BCCA’s annual conference is the primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its digital media, video, gaming, publishing, broadcasting and broadband telecommunications enterprises.

Lowe, one of the founding executives at Netflix and former Redbox president, has served as CEO of MoviePass since June of 2016. MoviePass, a majority-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY), is the country’s largest movie theater subscription service. MoviePass has been growing at a rapid pace over the past 6 months and now boasts more than two million members and counting. The service is a major driver for movie theater attendance across the country and the company is pursuing innovative initiatives like exhibitor partnerships that improve the end-user experience, in efforts to continue increasing overall theater attendance for the entire market. Earlier this year, HMNY also launched MoviePass Ventures, a film acquisition and distribution subsidiary that was formed to give the company more exposure to the back-end of the movie industry.

“Our mission has always been to help revitalize the entertainment ecosystem and encourage people to see movies in theaters, the way they are meant to be seen,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe. “Whether working with consumers, exhibitors, or distributors; it takes a combined effort to create a more accessible movie-going experience and we look forward to continuing this conversation with others in the film industry.”

“Disruption is one of the underlying themes for this year’s conference,” said Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Mitch Lowe has made a career out of disrupting the status quo in the media industry. His unique insights will give attendees ideas for opportunities in their own businesses and will set the stage for three days of eye-opening learning.”

About Mitch Lowe

Mitch Lowe is CEO of MoviePass, the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the movie and entertainment industry. Prior to MoviePass, Lowe was President and COO at Redbox, where he led the team from zero to $1.5 billion in revenue over eight fast-paced years. Previously, Lowe was a Co-founding Senior Executive, and VP of Business Development and Strategic Alliances at Netflix. Up until 2003, he served as Netflix' entertainment domain expert, and facilitated many of the early studio negotiations and subscriber acquisition programs. Lowe has personal investments in a variety of start-ups primarily focused on entertainment. He currently sits on the board of Cantaloupe Systems, Booxby, and Vidbox.

About MoviePass

MoviePass Inc. is a technology company dedicated to enhancing the exploration of cinema. As the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to attend one movie per day for a low fixed price. The service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United States, is the nation's largest theater network. For more information, visit www.moviepass.com.

About Media Finance Focus 2018

MFM/BCCA’s annual conference is the primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its digital media, video, games, publishing, broadcasting and broadband telecommunications enterprises. Chaired by Cindy Pekrul, SVP and deputy controller for Turner and vice chair of MFM’s board of directors, and co-chaired by Mike Lavey, SVP/corporate controller for tronc, Inc. and MFM board secretary, Media Finance Focus 2018 will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide timely information on topics relevant to media industry finance professionals, including accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, legal, regulatory, and technological developments and internal audit.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. In addition, Media Finance Focus 2018 is collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group on offering a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals and the New Media Internal Auditors Association is co-locating its 2018 meeting with the conference, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. The conference will also offer formal and informal networking activities to foster idea sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Registered participants can earn 19 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2018 may be found on the conference website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.