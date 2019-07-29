MEDIACORP SPOTLIGHTS FUTURE GENERATION ON NATIONAL DAY WITH ALL-STAR PREMIERE OF LOCALIZED VERSION OF NIPPON TV’S OLD ENOUGH! SEASON 2

Singapore, 29 July 2019 – Courageous Singapore kids are back by popular demand! Mediacorp is pleased to premiere season two of the local adaptation of Nippon TV’s highly successful unscripted format Old Enough!on National Day, with a one-hour special starring celebrity parents and their children.

Old Enough!’s concept centres on children running errands on their own for the very first time – all the while being shadowed by an incognito camera crew. In Singapore, the family-friendly franchise has been adapted for On The Red Dot, a current affairs programme investigating issues near and dear to home.

Since its launch in January 2019, season one of Mediacorp’s Old Enough!has scored an integrated reach exceeding 405,000 across over-the-top streaming services and free-to-air channels CNA and Channel 5, according to SG-TAM*. Snippets of the series on CNA’s YouTube channel have also shown substantial traction, with a standout clip of five-year-old Nathanael navigating a crowded commute obtaining over 2.5 million views.

Surfing this success, the second season will showcase an adorable assembly of Singaporean youngsters, starting with an extended one-hour National Day episode featuring three famous families: Celebrity couple Andie Chen and Kate Pang and their preschool kids Aden and Avery’s solo shopping sojourn; national swimming star Joscelin Yeo and her four-year-old son Mikey, who is tasked with purchasing provisions for his pet pooch Bucky; plus Vasantham artiste Jay Nesh Isuran and his three-year-old son Om Jay’s first foray into the outside world.

This announcement arrives following the formalization of a format deal in December 2018 for the hit Japanese reality series between Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network, and Nippon TV, the leading commercial broadcaster network in Japan. By bridging the best of both entertainment ecosystems, this alliance is aligned with Mediacorp’s commitment to creating content with the creative community beyond the shores of Singapore.

Atsushi Sogo, President of International Business Development for Nippon TV said: “Mediacorp’s production team has created a wonderful programme that was well received throughout Singapore. I would like to congratulate them for living up to the challenge of this very unique format, and pledge to continue extending our production expertise to our partner. The latest edition of Old Enough!aired in Japan this July to great ratings and shares, proving the long loved strength of this format once again. We are certain that Mediacorp’s season two will be filled with more sweet Singaporean children trying their best to help their families. I also hope that this show will continue for many years to come, so that the featured children will one day see it for themselves and feel proud of what they’ve achieved.”

Tan Lek Hwa, Chief Editor, Current Affairs, Mediacorp said: “We’re heartened that this heartwarming series has stolen the hearts of our audiences. Being the preeminent platform for Singaporean storytelling, we hope shared viewing of the second season of Old Enough!will contribute to community engagement and forge strong familial ties. Apart from amusing our audience, we aim to amplify societal discussion about the importance of imbuing independence and building resilience in the inheritors of a future Singapore.”

Catch the one-hour premiere of Old Enough! Season 2 at 9.30pm on 9 August 2019 via Channel 5, with subsequent half-hour episodes airing every Friday at 9.30pm. The series will also air on CNA every Sunday from 11 August 2019 at 10.30pm, and on CNA's YouTube channel.

For more information on Old Enough! by Nippon TV, please visitwww.ntv.co.jp/english/pc/2011/02/old-enough.html.

Download stills from season two of Mediacorp’s Old Enough!via this link.

*Source: SG-TAM – all rights reserved by IMDA, January 2019 – June 2019. Base: People 15+. Reach Condition: 1-minute consecutive viewing.

About Nippon TV

Nippon TV is Japan's viewer ratings champion, topping all timeslot categories for five consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is "Dragons' Den", a globally successful business show format that has more than 35 versions in territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy Award-winning version, "Shark Tank", airs in the US. Following closely are the successes of scripted formats "Mother" and “Woman -My Life for My Children-", whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to sell in nearly 40 territories around the world. As formats, “Mother” has also been sold to South Korea, Ukraine, and France, while “Woman” has likewise been acquired in France.

With well-established businesses that span VOD / live-streaming engineering, animation, movies, events, fitness clubs, eSports, android creation, and digital mixed reality, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the Japanese digital content market through its subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.

http://www.ntv.co.jp/english/

About Mediacorp

Mediacorp is Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network, operating six TV channels, 11 radio stations and multiple digital platforms including CNA, Singapore's most used news app, and Toggle, its digital video platform. Its mission is to engage, entertain and enrich audiences by harnessing the power of creativity.

Mediacorp pioneered the development of Singapore’s broadcasting industry, with radio broadcast in 1936 and television broadcast in 1963. Today, it reaches 98% of Singaporeans in four languages and has a growing Asian audience base through CNA as well as entertainment content that is distributed across markets in the region.

The Mediacorp Partner Network brings Mediacorp together with industry-leading brands like ESPN, Edipresse Media, 99.co and VICE to deliver rich content for consumers and effective solutions for advertisers.

Mediacorp is the recipient of industry accolades including New York Festivals, World Media Festivals, PromaxBDA (World and Asia) and Asian Academy Creative Awards.

For more information, please visit mediacorp.sg.