Mediacan Speeds Up QC Operations and Enhances Content Quality With Interra Systems

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Nov. 13, 2018 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced that CUDO Mediacan, a Korean broadcast provider with multiple TV channels, has successfully deployed Interra Systems' BATON® file-based QC. BATON speeds up the QC process and improves content quality by providing extensive video and audio checks, compliance verification, and seamless integration with third-party equipment.

"Delivering high-quality content quickly is critical in the broadcast world," said Seo Gi Min, deputy head of department at CUDO Mediacan. "Prior to deploying BATON, our QC process was entirely manual, which limited our ability to scale up operations during periods of growth and perform in-depth verification of content. BATON automates our quality control activities, allowing us to deliver superior quality content consistently to viewers."

BATON is seamlessly integrated with a SeaChange video server to enable efficient content verification and playout from Mediacan's broadcast distribution facilities. Providing support for a wide range of media formats, in-depth audio and video checks, and high availability, BATON keeps Mediacan's QC operations running smoothly, even if one of the hardware components breaks down. Mediacan is also using the BATON Media Player (BMP), an industry-grade media player with options for SDI playout. BMP works in sync with BATON for fast, frame-accurate manual review of content.

"Our BATON QC solution is specifically designed to provide speed, scalability, and ease of use in enterprise video environments, and that's why it's trusted by leading broadcasters all around the world," said Kanishka Tongya, director of sales (APAC and MEA) Interra Systems. "Relying on BATON, Mediacan can rest easy in knowing that its content will always be of the highest quality and in compliance with all industry regulations."

More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

# # #

About Interra Systems

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON®, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/181113InterraSystems.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-BatonQC.jpg

Photo Caption: Interra Systems BATON® Automated, File-Based Quality Control Solution

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Mediacan%20Speeds%20Up%20QC%20Operations%20and%20Enhances%20Content%20Quality%20With%20@InterraSystems%20-%20http://bit.ly/2zJIB6C

Follow Interra Systems:

https://twitter.com/interrasystems

https://www.linkedin.com/company/interra-systems