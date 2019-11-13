Fourth Annual Media Ad Sales Summit Returns to Miami Beach, FL January 22-24, 2020

Matrix Solutions announces the fourth annual Media Ad Sales Summit will return to the Nobu Hotel in Miami Beach, FL January 22-24, 2020. The Summit, bringing together industry leaders and experts including media sellers and buyers from across the industry, will focus on latest technology, trends, and workflows that are not only shaping consumer behavior but changing the way advertising is bought and sold, today and into the future.

Key topics and themes will include “Consolidation" Impact, Automated Ad Selling and Buying/ Tech-enabled Negotiations, Streaming Video and OTT, and Ad Spend Category Trends including Political, Automotive, and DTC+Future. Speakers announced to date include Tim Hanlon, The Vertere Group, LLC.; Jill Rosengard Hill, Magid; Nicole Meade, WideOrbit; Jill Josephson, Transform; Doug Hurd, clypd; Jay Stevens, Hudson MX; Randa Minkarah, Transform; Sara Fischer, Axios; Dan Callahan, Fox; Sarah Foss, FreeWheel Advertisers; Howard Shimmel, Janus Strategy & Insights; Jo Kinsella, TVSquared; Steve Walsh, Comscore; and Joe Lampert, Edge Technology Services. Additional speakers from the Matrix team include: Mark Gorman, CEO, Brenda Hetrick, CRO, and Adam Gotlieb, CTO.

The Summit, produced by Matrix, will kick-off with a welcome reception on Wednesday, January 22 followed by two days of high-impact sessions, candid conversations, and ample networking opportunities – including breakfast and lunch both days and a cocktail reception.

“We established the Media Ad Sales Summit as a way to bring more of the industry together in a collaborative setting to not only discuss technology and trends and how they relate specifically to the buying and selling of advertising, but to move the needle on advancements for the future,” said Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions. “The Summit has continued to serve as a niche event shining a light on an often-underserved area of the industry and delivering tangible value to those that attend.”

To register, view the agenda, or get more information on the Media Ad Sales Summit and sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.matrixformedia.com/MediaAdSalesSummit/.

About Matrix

Matrix Solutions’ cloud-based Media Ad Sales Platform serves as an effective, enterprise-wide solution for managing advertising revenue. Functioning as a fully integrated layer within a company’s workflow it enables users to aggregate, access, and interact with their pertinent sales data including insights, revenue, and analytics. The extensive sales capabilities and revenue-generating proficiency of the platform provides users a valuable return on investment. For more information on the Pittsburgh-based Matrix Solutions visit www.matrixformedia.com.