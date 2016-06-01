The Media Production Show Attracts Industry Leading Experts to Showcase Virtual Reality & Ultra High Definition Giving Industry Insight

LONDON, 1 June 2016:The Media Production Show (MPS), the UK’s only exhibition and conference bringing TV, film and commercials together across pre-production, production and post, today confirmed the full line up of industry experts who will be speaking at the inaugural MPS show next month.

An additional ten speakers are confirmed today, including: Buzzfeeds founding Editor and Head of European Growth Luke Lewis, Tania Alexander ,Director of Factual Entertainment at Studio Lambert, leading DOP and Bafta craft nominee Andrew Muggleton and Andrew Preece, Executive Director, Sunset + Vine. They join industry leaders such as Nicky Sargent , founder of leading post house The Farm, BBC Innovations Manager Christopher Nundy who will share his learning on Virtual Reality and the Invisible VFX team from Deluxe’s Rushes who took the internet by storm with over 16 million views when their juggling Rubik’s cube video went viral and was showcased on US and Japanese breakfast news channels.

The Keynote theatre offers in-depth reviews of how to Direct an award winning drama. In addition there will be a no holds barred lively debate around Successful Women in TV and Film. Leading documentary film makers will discuss how to break down barriers in order to deliver the stories on hard-hitting subject matters and there will be a showcase on The Challenges of Live Event Multi Camera Shoots with Hamish Hamilton of Done and Dusted, who will share his knowledge on how to successfully manage the high pressure environment of the highly anticipated Superbowl half time show with a global audience of 120 million viewers.

“The power, range and scale of the speakers is testament to the clear need in the UK for a forum to bring expertise from across the industry who are willing to engage, share and educate not only their clients, but peers and those entering the business, who will no doubt be the stars of the future,” says Charlotte Wheeler, Event Director of The MPS. “The calibre of speakers is one of the most exciting aspects of the show and we are delighted to offer access to what we believe to be the most diverse range of speakers assembled. Our speakers range from Richard Davidson-Houston, Head of All 4 and Digital Content at Channel 4 and the National Theatres Emma Keith to Youtube Star Harrison Web and Suffragette location manager Harriet Lawrence, all of whom have embraced the show and are prepared to share experiences and knowledge within a forum that is very inclusive. We don’t charge for our seminar sessions as we believe that the combination of key trade and craft exhibitors together with the knowledge share from the seminar programme will help to firmly establish the Media Production Show as the leading UK event for the production and post production community.”

About the Media Production Show

The Media Production Show is an event for all those working in the creative industries, across the genres of television dramas, feature films, documentaries, commercials, music videos, corporate films plus many more. The show will encompass exhibitors and seminars, sharing their knowledge and presenting their products and services that vary across pre-production, production, post and content distribution.

The event will take place at BusinessDesign Centre in Islington on 9-10 June 2016. Entry to the exhibition and seminars is free. The event is organised by MBI, the publisher of media publications including Broadcast, Screen International, Shots, BRAD, and ALF.

