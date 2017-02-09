Media Links to Present SDI to IP Case Study at VidTrans 2017

Media Links, a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner and the market leader in media over IP transport solutions announces that John Dale, Media Links Director and CMO will present a case study at VidTrans 2017: SDI to IP Core Infrastructure Change Out. The case study will address the opportunities and challenges afforded by transitioning SDI networks to IP and will reference a prominent international Broadcaster. Media Links will also be exhibiting at the upcoming VidTrans event, February 28-March 2, 2017.

This year’s VidTrans conference “Making IP Video Production a Reality,” will focus on various types of networking and video technologies and their application to video transport. In addition to its technical presentations and round-tables, the event includes an exhibition that will showcase the latest applications, technologies and products.

In the exhibit hall, Media Links will show an advanced, wide area IP Media networking demonstration that reflects the convergence and seamless transport of the complete suite of broadcast signals (whether video, audio or data) onto a comprehensive, distributed IP switch fabric. This demo will feature rapid switching with Media Links’ high density IP router, the MDX 4090, with PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) capabilities, plus Media Links’ proven MD8000 Platform, all managed through Media Links’ Element Management System (ProMD EMS) with touch panel control software. This solution enables content to be moved more simply, faster, and economically than ever before.

John Dale commented, “as part of its broad IP transport and switching product portfolio, which effectively eliminates the divide between LAN and WAN media networks, all Media Links’ IP solutions focus on “Broadcast without Limits”, a concept and commitment to the industry that delivers on the universal need for proven standards-based technologies to carry all content, whether it be video, audio or data, across seamless broadcast IP networks both globally and locally.”

Through its pioneering work with the Video Services Forum (VSF), Media Links has been intimately involved in facilitating the widespread adoption of interoperable and open compression standards for transmitting high quality content over IP.

