Media Links lets Broadcasters Reach Further and Deliver More

At NAB 2018, booth SU5021, Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, will reveal its latest agile IP infrastructure solutions for flexible, reconfigurable and scalable IP workflows. Alongside its reputation for dependability, Media Links’ solutions provide broadcasters and media carriers with the technology, features and services for a frictionless IP transition.



At NAB 2018, Media Links will showcase its latest generation of core and edge media over IP technologies. Visitors to the booth will see how Media Links can take broadcasters beyond the boundaries of traditional video transport services with solutions specifically designed to support interoperable standards, custom network requirements and to provide a bridge to SDI equipment and infrastructure.



Highlighted at NAB this year are Media Links’ Occasional Use Network Solutions for broadcasters that require on-demand access to the same rock-solid IP network and technologies as Tier 1 fixed services… but only when required. Now content providers can offer their customers a service that takes advantage of agile packaged solutions designed to be deployed and re-deployed, so they only need to pay for the bandwidth on the network that is actually used. Customer use cases include: data delivery to cloud-based production workflows, mission-critical data traffic for live video, and secure data backhaul ‘Beyond-contribution’ services. These scenarios for Occasional Use network applications typically result in more affordable video over IP solutions and are made possible by Media Links’ rugged design and configurable standards-based set-up and support.



Media Links is also highlighting its MD8000 Fly-Away Kits™ that support remote video and data services that can be adapted to almost all video formats and network bandwidths, whether working in J2K, H.264, SDI or 4K. Media Links’ solutions are increasingly used to launch smaller video over IP deployments that still require high network availability to access content from anywhere.



Alongside the technical highlights, NAB 2018 sees the launch of Media Links’ Global Partner program with specialist system integrators. The program is specifically designed to bring Media Links solutions closer to local and certified implementation teams. Whether they be from the Americas, APAC, or EMEA regions, the program offers customers the peace of mind with accredited standards and expert advice regardless of where a network sits, and where content is going or coming from.



With recent deployments of Media Links technology & support services at the two most watched sporting events this year in PyeongChang and Russia, Media Links is trusted for its mission critical media over IP transport solutions worldwide.



Visit Media Links at NAB 2018, booth SU5021.

