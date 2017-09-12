Media Links Joins Forces with New Partners in EMEA Region

Media Links, a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner and market leader in media over IP transport solutions, has announced it has joined forces with five new authorized partners in Europe. Coming on board as part of Media Links’ Partner Program launched at IBC last year are: CCK Media based in London, GTC in Portugal, Video Progetti in Italy, Visionetics International in France and AV Group in Belgium. The new partners will complement the efforts of Media Links’ long standing German partner VIDI GmbH, to help promote, sell and support the Company’s leading IP transport solutions across the EMEA region.

“We are excited to welcome our new authorized partners who have committed to working with us,” confirms John Smith, managing director, Media Links EMEA. “As well as covering a wider geographical spread, with their help, we can proactively introduce our solutions into new sectors including telemedicine, government and education.

“However, this is just the start of our plans for the future,” adds Smith. “At IBC last year, we launched our successful partner program which attracted great interest and this year we aim to continue that momentum and meet more new contacts to explore how, by working together, we can expand our reach even further.”

At IBC 2017 on booth 1.C31, Media Links will launch its MDP 3020, an IP media gateway edge device, designed for remote production and IP content delivery, which will be of particular interest to sports broadcasters.

“This tiny workhorse addresses the universal need for network protected IP transport that is highly portable, rapid to deploy, and remotely configurable,” continues Smith. “The MDP 3020 uses standards including 2022-6/7 and TR-01 to process ever-increasing amounts of media information over IP networks, existing broadcast networks, as well as point-to-point fiber networks offering both a cost effective and convenient solution to applications such as remote production over IP. We are looking forward to demonstrating the capability of the new MDP 3020 to both customers and prospective partners alike for the first time at the show.”

For further information please see: www.medialinks.com