Media Links Appoints Andy Armstrong to Drive Expansion into Cable Markets

Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, announces the appointment of Andrew (Andy) Armstrong to the newly created position of Vice President of Sales, North American Cable Markets.

Andy has a comprehensive understanding of the media workflows and business needs across the North American cable / MSO industry. In this new role, Andy will establish new revenue opportunities for Media Links through his thorough understanding of the challenges that cable service providers face.

Al Nuñez, Media Links Senior Vice President of Sales for Americas & EMEA comments: “We welcome Andy to the Media Links sales management team. Andy’s extensive experience in cable television spans more than 25 years, and his highly regarded reputation and technology expertise will be valuable as the company expands to serve the ever important cable sector.”

In response to his new role, Andy comments: “I am excited to have the opportunity to develop the cable market for Media Links. With the company’s innovation, technology & services reputation, vision and the strong team in place, my objective is to deliver these same core principals into the North American cable industry and to build on the company’s solid foundation in the media & entertainment industry.”

Prior to joining Media Links, Andy has numerous recognized achievements at companies including General Instruments, Concurrent, Ericsson, AWS/Elemental, ARRIS and nCUBE, among others. His roles included developing strategic market and business initiatives, all while leading sales efforts and building alliances and partnerships. Andy has been instrumental in establishing and delivering new product introductions into the North American Cable industry throughout his career.

more information on Media Links....