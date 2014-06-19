MEDIA GIANT PROSIEBENSAT.1 LAUNCHES UNIQUE CONCEPT IN U.S. WITH ‘THE MANSION’ FROM GERMANY’S FAST-GROWING MCN, STUDIO71

West Hollywood Mansion to Play Host to German and American YouTube Superstars, All of Whom Reach Millions of Viewers

Launch Pad for Global Platform Aimed at American Branded Entertainment Sponsors & Web Talent Seeking to Reach Rapidly Growing Worldwide Online Video Market

Berlin and Los Angeles, June 19, 2014 – Media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group’s Studio71, Germany’s fast-growing MCN, today announced it will introduce a unique concept in the U.S. that integrates YouTube superstars from two countries under one roof with the launch of The Mansion.

Serving as the international launch pad for a new initiative from Studio71, The Mansion targets both American branded entertainment sponsors and popular YouTube talent seeking to increase their reach to the rapidly growing worldwide online video market. In addition to its run in Los Angeles, The Mansion concept will launch this fall in Berlin.

Studio71 has created a unique living and working environment at the mansion, including production facilities, for its talent. Germany’s No. 1 You Tube star, Gronkh, and the hugely popular Sarazar, will play host to German and American YouTube superstars – all of whom garner millions of viewers – to exchange ideas, share projects and produce video content together.

Videos from Gronkh and Sarazar will explore the California lifestyle and the digital entertainment industries, including visits with top Hollywood and digital moguls, in a daily YouTube series. Since its June 7 launch, the channel logged two million video views and more than 100,000 subscribers, making it the fastest-growing YouTube channel in Germany.

The American contingent will include Daneboe, creator of The Annoying Orange, and American-German cross-over star D.J. Flula. They will be among those producing content about their experiences for their leading U.S. YouTube channels.

Rounding out the German web stars will be fitness guru Karl Ess seeking out the muscle parade on Venice Beach; comedy talent MissesVlog; and gaming entertainers David Hain and Fabian Siegismund. All of them provide weekly updates about their life at the mansion while giving fans the chance to get actively involved on social media channels. Like their American counterparts, their videos appear on channels in both countries.

Dr. Sebastian Weil, managing director of Studio71, commented, “As American MCNs are planting their flags in Germany, where we are very strong, our plan is to be the first international MCN to target the American market with The Mansion. We are creating a truly global platform for American branded entertainment sponsors and leading web talent.”

Christian Meinberger, head of content programming & production for Studio71, said, “Hollywood offers top-tier entertainment that will inspire our web stars and push their creativity to new heights. With The Mansion, we are laying the foundation for a truly international MCN that draws interest from avid fans across multiple territories.”

This latest move comes on the heels of ProSiebenSat.1 Group bolstering its digital and production business with its March 2014 acquisition, through its Red Arrow Entertainment subsidiary, of a 20 percent stake in Collective Digital Studio (CDS).

A leading U.S. multi-channel network that produces, distributes and markets video content on digital platforms, CDS amasses nearly a billion video views each month with 600 channels and more than 100 million subscribers. It markets some of the most popular American web stars and formats, including The Annoying Orange, Epic Meal Time and FreddieWong/Video Game High School.

About Studio71

Studio71 is the multi-channel network of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group and a leading provider of web productions in the German-speaking world. The Berlin-based company concentrates on the web-only content of the group of stations and its distribution on company-owned platforms like MyVideo and third party platforms. SevenOne Media, Germany’s leading moving-picture marketer, is responsible for advertising marketing.