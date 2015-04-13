Media General Implements Matrix to Manage Sales Across its Enterprise

PITTSBURGH, PA – April 13, 2015 - Matrix Solutions, the leading provider of media customer relationship management (CRM) and sales intelligence software, announced that Media General, one of the nation’s largest cross-screen media companies, has selected their cloud-based platform for its 71 television stations in 48 U.S. markets. Utilizing Matrix’s CRM and sales intelligence at an enterprise level, Media General will be able to capitalize on comprehensive customer management functionality, the ability to effectively manage multi-platform sales, as well as garner predictive analytics necessary to make better and more informed decisions.

“We found that implementing Matrix was a necessary next step in helping us build our sales ecosystem for tomorrow,” said Bob Peterson, Vice President Broadcast Markets, Media General. “We appreciate Matrix Solutions’ vision for the future and look forward to being an integral part of it as we both grow our respective businesses moving forward.”

Matrix Solutions’ platform has significantly expanded in recent years to provide customers, such as Media General, with a holistic view into their business, both from an enterprise-wide summarized view, as well as drilled down to specific segments such as station, revenue platform, category, AE, or more. The extensive scalability of the platform provides substantial value to the ever-changing media landscape. For example, merged and acquired data can be cleansed and aggregated to provide an all-encompassing view of the new business. Furthermore, the intelligence of the analytics, presented through intuitive dashboards, proactively prompts users to new opportunities as well as any matters that need attention.

According to Brenda Hetrick, VP Sales & Marketing, Matrix Solutions, “Our Matrix Platform has evolved to an extensive sales ecosystem that helps our customers find and maximize sales opportunities not just for traditional media, but new media too, including digital and mobile. This continued innovation and forward-thinking vision is why customers, like Media General, are engaging with Matrix now and for the future.”

About Matrix Solutions Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based, media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across TV, radio, and electronic advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to give you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 500 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360-degree view of their opportunities and accounts. For more information please visit www.matrixformedia.com.