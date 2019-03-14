TV Distribution and Newsreading Company Media Gateway Announces the Death of Founder Jeff Lyle, Little Rock AR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that Media Gateway shares the news that its Founder Jeff Lyle passed away last Saturday night (March 9th) in Des Moines, Iowa. Mr. Lyle had been absent from the business since December 28th, 2018 when he had a stroke.

He leaves behind a team in Little Rock, Arkansas of almost 50 news broadcasters and technicians that originate over 5,000 hours of television and produce 18 TV news shows per day. Mr. Lyle was a pioneer in TV-over-IP broadcasting from the early 2000's. In 2013, he moved his base of operations from Davenport, Iowa (known then as Fusion Communications) to Little Rock in order to help found The Soul of the South TV Network. The business is based in a 30,000 square foot facility in West Little Rock.

Co-owner Matthew Davidge has since January been working directly with Chad Schneider, Zach Hopson, and other senior Media Gateway team leaders to provide continuity-of-leadership. The business continues to grow. Since December, broadcaster Brian Short has supplemented the company's technical expertise with his expertise in RF, satellite and TV-over-IP transmission technology.

"There was never a technical challenge that could shake Jeff's smile and his generosity. He had a positive impact on everyone around him and knew him. He will be sorely missed," said co-owner Matthew Davidge.

Jeff Lyle's funeral will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 1700 West Oakland Ave., Austin, MN 55912 this Saturday March 16th at 2pm. For those who knew him in Little Rock, arrangements have been made to live stream Jeff's funeral service from 1:30pm to:

Holiday Inn Little Rock-Chenal Parkway

10920 Financial Centre Parkway

Little Rock, AR 72211