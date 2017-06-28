Media Financial Management Association Announces 2017-2018 Officers and Board Members

Northfield, IL, June 28, 2017 - Media Financial Management Association (MFM) today announced the 2017-2018 officers and newly elected board members for the association and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry's credit association. Effective July 1, the officers for the MFM-BCCA Board of Directors are:

Chair: Robert Damon, President, Damon Strategic Consulting;

President, Damon Strategic Consulting; President: Mary M. Collins , President & CEO, MFM/BCCA;

, President & CEO, MFM/BCCA; Vice Chair/Conference Chair: Cindy Pekrul , SVP & Deputy Controller, Turner;

, SVP & Deputy Controller, Turner; Treasurer: Mike Lavey , SVP/Corporate Controller, tronc, Inc

, SVP/Corporate Controller, tronc, Inc Secretary: Melissa Mitchell , Corporate Controller, Bonneville International; and

, Corporate Controller, Bonneville International; and Past Chair, Ralph Bender, CFO, Manship Media.

The newly elected members to the MFM-BCCA Board of Directors for a three-year term are:

Dave Bestler , EVP/CFO, Hubbard Radio;

, EVP/CFO, Hubbard Radio; Laura Graves , SVP Operations and Business Planning, WLS-TV/ABC/Disney;

, SVP Operations and Business Planning, WLS-TV/ABC/Disney; Steve Hall , VP Finance, Central US, GateHouse Media;

, VP Finance, Central US, GateHouse Media; Paul Nesterovsky , VP Tax, Sinclair Media Group;

, VP Tax, Sinclair Media Group; Chuck Poduska , VP Finance, Meredith Corporation; and

, VP Finance, Meredith Corporation; and John Sanders, Principal, Bond & Pecaro.

In addition, Edward Mockus, Director of Ad Sales Credit & Collections for Scripps Networks Interactive, has been appointed to serve as BCCA's Representative to the 2017-2018 MFM-BCCA Board of Directors.

Members of the MFM-BCCA Board who were previously elected to serve or complete a three-year term are:

Matt Askins , Partner, Ernst & Young LLP;

, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP; Stuart Benson , Chief Financial Officer, Helios and Matheson;

, Chief Financial Officer, Helios and Matheson; David Bochenek, SVP/CAO, Sinclair Broadcast Group;

SVP/CAO, Sinclair Broadcast Group; Jason Facer , VP, Finance, Cox Media Group;

, VP, Finance, Cox Media Group; John Giraldo, Global Controller & CAO, WME-IMG;

Global Controller & CAO, WME-IMG; Brian A. Ignatowski , VP, Controllership, Disney Financial Services/ESPN

, VP, Controllership, Disney Financial Services/ESPN Glenn Krieg, CFO, Morgan Murphy Media;

CFO, Morgan Murphy Media; Hilda Rivera, VP Finance, ABC Owned Television Stations

VP Finance, ABC Owned Television Stations Dawn Sciarrino, Managing Member,Sciarrino & Shubert, PLLC;

Managing Member,Sciarrino & Shubert, PLLC; Jeana Stanley, VP, Finance, Hearst Television;

VP, Finance, Hearst Television; Suzanne Tuxill, Corporate Controller, Salem Media Group; and

Corporate Controller, Salem Media Group; and Bill Waters, CEO, Swift Communications.

"We are very grateful to these industry leaders for their willingness to serve our organization despite already fulfilling very demanding roles within their organizations," said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. "Thanks to them, and the Committees they also help to lead and shape, we can offer educational programs and services that can truly respond to the current and emerging needs of the industry's financial community."

Collins added, "We also extend our appreciation to our outgoing Board Members, who have agreed to continue their involvement as members of our Advisory Committee."

Outgoing Board Members, who will serve on the MFM Advisory Committee for a two-year term, are Ed O'Connor, Director of Operations & Financial Planning, WTVD-TV/ABC-Disney; Keith Piper, Tax Director, Nexstar; C. Robin Szabo, President, Szabo Associates Inc.; and Scott Jenkins, Americas Collection Director, Disney Financial Services. Serving his second year on the Advisory Board is past Board member Brett Fennell, SVP & CFO, Cox Media Group.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.