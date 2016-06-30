Media Financial Management Association Announces 2016-2017 Officers and Board Members

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) today announced the 2016-2017 officers and newly elected board members for the association and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Effective July 1, the officers for the MFM-BCCA Board of Directors are:

Chair: Timothy Mulvaney, Chief Accounting Officer / Controller, Media General;

President, Mary M. Collins, President & CEO, MFM/BCCA;

Vice Chair/Conference Chair: Robert Damon, President, Damon Strategic Consulting;

Secretary: Cindy Pekrul, Vice President & Deputy Controller, Turner;

Treasurer: Mike Lavey, Senior Vice President/Corporate Controller, tronc, Inc.; and

Immediate Past Chair, Ralph Bender, CFO, Manship Media.

The newly elected members to the Board of Directors for MFM-BCCA are:

Matt Askins, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP;

Stuart Benson, Senior Vice President, International Finance, A+E Networks;

Jason Facer, Vice President, Finance, Cox Media Group;

Brian A. Ignatowski, Vice President, Controllership, Disney Financial Services/ESPN;

Howard Patterson, Controller, Plain Dealer Publishing Co.; and

Hilda Rivera, Vice President, Finance, ABC Owned Television Stations.

In addition, Scott Jenkins, Senior Collections Manager for Disney Worldwide Services, has been appointed to serve as BCCA’s Representative to the 2016-2017 MFM-BCCA Board of Directors.

Members of the MFM-BCCA Board who were previously elected to serve or complete a three year term are:

David Bochenek, Senior Vice President/CAO, Sinclair Broadcast Group;

John Giraldo, Global Controller & CAO, WME-IMG;

Glenn Krieg, CFO, Morgan Murphy Media;

Melissa Mitchell, Market Controller, Bonneville International;

William (“Scott”) Moody, Chief Operating Officer and CFO, Bonten Media Group;

Ed O’Connor, Director of Operations & Financial Planning, WTVDTV/Disney|ABC;

Keith Piper, Tax Director, Media General;

Dawn Sciarrino, Managing Member, Sciarrino & Shubert, PLLC;

Jeana Stanley, Vice President, Finance, Hearst Television;

Sue Tuxill, Corporate Controller, Salem Media Group;

C. Robin Szabo, President, Szabo Associates; and

Bill Waters, CEO, Swift Communications.

“Our ability to offer educational programs and services that respond to the current and emerging needs of the industry’s financial community depends upon the time, wisdom and commitment of these industry leaders,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “We are very grateful to them for their willingness to serve our organization despite already fulfilling very demanding roles within their organizations.”

Collins added, “We also extend our appreciation to our outgoing Board Members, who have agreed to continue their involvement as members of our Advisory Committee.”

This year’s outgoing Board Members, who will serve on the MFM Advisory Committee for a two-year term, are Brett Fennell, Vice President & CFO, Cox Media Group, Dalton A. Lee, Partner, Veradenis Consulting; Brian Pendley, Assurance Partner, Ernst & Young, and Richard Schmaeling, CFO, MediaMath.

Serving their second year on the Advisory Board are Stacey Benson, SVP Finance for CBS Radio, John Charlton, Executive Vice President, Finance & Business Operations, Fox Sports Media Group, John Drain, Senior Vice President, Finance, Hearst Television; Jana Fay, Vice President, Finance, C-SPAN; Gary Hoipkemier, (Retired), Schurz Communications; Thomas Peck, Senior Vice President, Planning, Daily News – U.S. News & World Report; and Chad Richardson, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis, FLEETCOR.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.