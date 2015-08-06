Media Financial Management Association Announces 2015-2016 Officers and Board Members

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) today announced the 2015-2016 officers and newly elected board members for the association and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. The first meeting for the 2015-2016 MFM-BCCA Board will be held August 27 in New York, NY.

Elected officers for the 2015-2016 MFM-BCCA Board of Directors are:

* Chair: Ralph Bender, CFO, Manship Media;

* Vice Chair: Timothy Mulvaney, Chief Accounting Officer (CAO)/Controller, Media General;

* Secretary: Robert Damon, SVP & CAO, SFX Entertainment;

* Treasurer: Cindy Pekrul, VP & Deputy Controller, Turner Broadcasting System; and

* Immediate Past Chair, Dalton A. Lee, Partner, Veradenis Consulting;

Mary M. Collins, the Association’s President & CEO, also serves as a member of the Executive Committee.

The newly elected members to the Board of Directors for MFM-BCCA are:

* David Bochenek, SVP/CAO, Sinclair Broadcast Group;

* John Giraldo, CAO, AMC Networks;

* Dawn Sciarrino, Managing Member, Sciarrino & Shubert;

* Jeana Stanley, VP Finance, Hearst Television;

* Sue Tuxill, Corporate Controller, Salem Media Group; and

* Bill Waters, CFO, Swift Communications.

In addition, Scott Jenkins, Senior Manager, TWDC Collections for Disney Worldwide Services, has been appointed to serve as BCCA’s Representative to the 2015-2016 MFM-BCCA Board of Directors.

Members of the MFM-BCCA Board who will be continuing their current three-year terms in the coming year include:

* Brett Fennell, Vice President & CFO, Cox Media Group (appointed to complete the term of Charles Odom);

* Mike Lavey, SVP/Corporate Controller, Tribune Publishing Company;

* Melissa Mitchell, Market Controller, Bonneville International;

* William (“Scott”) Moody, CFO, Bonten Media Group;

* Ed O’Connor, Director of Operations & Financial Planning, WTVD-TV/Disney|ABC;

* Brian Pendley, Assurance Partner, Ernst & Young;

* Keith Piper, Tax Director, Media General;

* Richard Schmaeling, Consultant, Media General;

* C. Robin Szabo, President, Szabo Associates;

* Harry Vasels, CFO, South Central A\V; and

* Virginia Wang, General Manager, Plain Dealer Publishing Co.

“We are very grateful to these financial leaders, who must already fulfill very demanding roles within their organizations, to also take upon the leadership responsibilities that ensure MFM and BCCA deliver professional development programs and financial management services that advance the industry’s business practices,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “We also want to acknowledge the contributions made by our outgoing Board Members and thank them for their continued support and involvement as members of our Advisory Committee.”

This year’s outgoing Board Members, who will serve on the MFM Advisory Committee for a two-year term, are Stacey Benson, SVP Finance for CBS Radio, John Charlton, SVP Finance & Business Operations, Fox Sports Media Group, John Drain, SVP Finance, Hearst Television; Jana Fay, VP Finance, C-SPAN; Gary Hoipkemier, SVP & CFO, Schurz Communications; Thomas Peck, CFO, Daily News – U.S. News & World Report; and Chad Richardson, VP Financial Planning & Analysis, Scientific Games International.

Serving their second year on the Advisory Board are Michael Denson, VP Media Division, HRI Consulting Group (retired); Cheryl Ingram, SVP, Controller/Chief Accounting Officer, Turner Broadcasting System; Paul Kelly, VP, Business Manager, KTRK-TV/Disney|ABC; Glenn Krieg, CFO, Morgan Murphy Media; Bruce Lazarus, CEO, Media Audits International; and Dean Rohrbaugh, Principal, Catoctin Ridge Consulting, LLC.

