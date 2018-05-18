BMI Sponsoring Performances by DAVIE and Julia Cole at Media Finance Focus 2018

Washington, DC May 18, 2018–Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), the global leader in rights management, will provide a performance by Nashville.-based music producer, writer, and artist DAVIE as part of its sponsorship of the Member Awards Ceremony to in conjunction with Media Finance Focus 2018, the 58 annual conference for MFM – the Media Financial Management Association and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. BMI is also sponsoring a performance by American Idol Top 50 contestant and CMT Artist Discovery, Julia Cole.

Media Finance Focus 2018 will be held from May 21-23 at The Hyatt Regency Crystal City (Arlington, VA). The MFM Awards Ceremony and Concert by DAVIE will be held on Tuesday evening, May 22. BMI songwriter Julia Cole will perform during a luncheon event on Wednesday, May 23 sponsored by Oracle NetSuite.

“This will mark the 23 year that BMI has supported MFM’s conference. We are doubly grateful that this year they are providing up-and-coming talent for two conference events, including the BMI-sponsored membership awards ceremony,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Much of the success of the media organizations our members represent is due to the creative talent nurtured by BMI and other performing rights organizations. We are delighted to have this annual opportunity to both celebrate and benefit from BMI’s contribution to the industry.”

“We are thrilled to be once again participating in the MFM/BCCA Membership Awards Ceremony celebrating the best in cable and broadcast media financial management,” said Dan Spears, Vice President, Industry Relations, BMI. “MFM and BCCA have been great partners in our pursuit to connect businesses that use music with its creators and showcasing talent such as DAVIE and Julia Cole only strengthens that mission.”

BMI songwriter DAVIE is a true master chef, described as combining myriad flavors of musical deliciousness, from Prince-ly synth-funk, to Curtis Mayfield-esque Chicago sweet soul magic, to modern leftfield Frank Oceanic waves, to picture perfect, passionate R&B ballads the likes of which would certainly turn the heads of Lionel and Stevie. There’s a refreshingly sparse, clean production style at work here that defines the confident and steadfast hand of this young L.A.-based producer/writer/artist.

Last August, DAVIE released his debut EP, Black Gospel Vol. 1, which featured “Testify,” a song prominently featured in the Wild Turkey “Sing Our Song” international TV campaign, where DAVIE starred alongside Matthew McConaughey. DAVIE has been touring most of the past year, including multiple runs with Juno Award winning singer-songwriter Ruth B. and more recently with SonReal. He’s seen a flurry of film/TV licensing activity including a spot on the EA Sports Madden NFL 18 soundtrack alongside luminaries Kendrick Lamar, Calvin Harris, and Logic. He’s scheduled to appear at Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo this summer. More information about DAVIE may be found on Facebook.

Julia Cole, a top 50 contestant on this spring’s American Idol, has created a fresh new sound true to her Houston, TX roots. Cole combines R&B with acoustic country, melodic pop, and soul. Her shows are high energy and always exciting. Ms. Cole has been selected as CMT's Next Artist Discovery and is also selectively featured on Spotify's curated country playlists as well as Spotify's new exclusive vertical video platform. This volleyball-playing Vanderbilt graduate is now on the road opening for acts such as Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, The Chainsmokers, Love and Theft, Eli Young Band, Jake Owen, Chris Lane, Hunter Hayes, Kane Brown, Canaan Smith, Chase Rice, Jon Langston, Kevin Fowler and many more. Cole sings for many events by the NFL, MLB, MLS, NASA, SEC, NCAA, NASCAR and more. Cole incorporates her love for sports into her music career as much as possible. Her new 2018 project, the "Priority Acoustic Mixtape" debuted top 10 on iTunes and is available everywhere (YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, etc.)." More information about Julia may be found on her website.

ABOUT BMI:

Celebrating over 77 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in nearly 13 million musical works created and owned by more than 800,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI’s repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on Twitter @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.‘s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI’s The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every Monday to stay up to date on all things music.

About Media Finance Focus 2018:

MFM/BCCA’s annual conference is the primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its digital media, video, games, publishing, broadcasting and broadband telecommunications enterprises. Chaired by Cindy Pekrul, SVP and deputy controller for Turner and vice chair of MFM’s board of directors, and co-chaired by Mike Lavey, SVP/corporate controller for tronc, Inc. and MFM board secretary, Media Finance Focus 2018 will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide timely information on topics relevant to media industry finance professionals, including accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, legal, regulatory, and technological developments and internal audit.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. In addition, Media Finance Focus 2018 is collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group on offering a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals and the New Media Internal Auditors Association is co-locating its 2018 meeting with the conference, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. New in 2018 is a track dedicated to finance professionals working with video games and other entertainment software. The conference will also offer formal and informal networking activities to foster idea sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Registered participants can earn 19 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2018 may be found on the conference website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.