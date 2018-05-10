Deloitte's Beilis To Discuss Future Of Advertising At Media Finance Focus 2018

Washington, DC May 10, 2018 – Todd Beilis, a principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP, will share the firm’s insights concerning the future of advertising at Media Finance Focus 2018, the 58 annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. The conference will be held from May 21-23 at The Hyatt Regency Crystal City (Arlington, VA).

Beilis’ keynote speech, which is scheduled for Wednesday morning May 23 at 8:30 a.m., will review the many factors that have forever altered traditional advertising models, including audience fragmentation and direct-to-consumer content delivery models. He will also share insights on the changes that Deloitte’s research indicates need to be made within the media sales ecosystem to ensure a successful future for organizations that depend upon advertising revenues.

“Successful ad sales operations depend upon a media organization’s ability to do a better job than its competitors when it comes to delivering the desired audience to advertisers,” said Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “This has become more challenging in an era where advertisers have increasing choices for media platforms that can deliver highly targeted audiences and a demonstrable ROI for their marketing spend. With a solid understanding of both advertising and media operations, this presentation by Deloitte Consulting’s Todd Beilis will help the industry’s media finance professionals identify changes that will help their businesses to not just survive but thrive in this new market for media advertising sales.”

About Todd Beilis:

Based in the company’s New York office, Todd Beilis is a global executive at Deloitte Consulting who is focused on advising both new and traditional media clients across strategy, technology, and digital media. A partner in Deloitte’s Media & Entertainment division, his clients encompass cable and broadcast networks, information services companies, and sports and technology organizations. He is regarded as a trusted advisor who helps his clients transform their existing business models to meet the demands of an evolving ecosystem brought on by sweeping technology changes.

In addition, Beilis serves as a lead business development executive helping to drive Deloitte’s consultancy across its clients’ requirements for supply chain management, video distribution, advertising technologies and operations, analytics, cloud services, product strategy and management, and sales force effectiveness.

Prior to joining Deloitte in 2017, Beilis spent ten years at Accenture, where he initially served as a senior manager and was later promoted to managing director. Beforehand, he spent nearly ten years with the E&Y (Ernst & Young) accounting firm, where he was a senior manager. He earned a B.S. Degree in accounting from the West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

About Media Finance Focus 2018:

MFM/BCCA’s annual conference is the primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its digital media, video, games, publishing, broadcasting, and broadband telecommunications enterprises. Chaired by Cindy Pekrul, SVP and deputy controller for Turner and vice chair of MFM’s board of directors, and co-chaired by Mike Lavey, SVP/corporate controller for tronc, Inc. and MFM board secretary, Media Finance Focus 2018 will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide timely information on topics relevant to media industry finance professionals, including accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, legal, regulatory, and technological developments and internal audit.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. In addition, Media Finance Focus 2018 is collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group on offering a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals and the New Media Internal Auditors Association is co-locating its 2018 meeting with the conference, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. New in 2018 is a track dedicated to finance professionals working with video games and other entertainment software. The conference will also offer formal and informal networking activities to foster idea sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Registered participants can earn 19 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2018 may be found on the conference website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.