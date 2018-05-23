Gray’s Dee Stevenson, Outfront’s Neil Best, Receive Industry’s Top Awards for Credit and Collections Professionals

Media Finance Focus 2018 - Dee Stevenson, Manager of Credit & Collections for Gray Television, and Neil Best, Credit Manager for Outfront Media, today received the top two awards for credit and collections professionals working in the media industry.

Stevenson received the BCCA Contributor Award from MFM, the Financial Management Association and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. The BCCA Contributor Award recognizes individuals who have helped the BCCA credit and collections community in numerous ways.

Best received the association’s Peter F. Szabo Career Achievement Award, which is named in honor of a great supporter of MFM and BCCA and given to a past or current BCCA member whose efforts have contributed to the growth of the Association and the industries it serves.

The awards were presented during Media Finance Focus 2018, the 58 annual conference for MFM and BCCA, which was held from May 21-23 in Washington, DC (Hyatt Regency at Crystal City). More information about the awards, including previous recipients, may be found on the association’s website.

Stevenson joined Gray Television in her current role two years ago following 26 years of credit and collections work at Schurz Communications. In addition to her active involvement on MFM’s BCCA Committee, Stevenson was instrumental in bringing the newspaper industry’s credit group into the BCCA fold.

For the past 15 years, Neil Front has been Director of Credit and Collections for Outfront Media, which was previously known as CBS Outdoor. Beforehand, he held similar posts in broadcast television, at ABC, Meredith Broadcast Group and Paxson Communications; and in print media, at Conde Nast and The Village Voice.

Additional information about Stevenson and Front and their many noteworthy contributions to the practice of media credit and collections may be found in the May-June “Conference Edition” of MFM’s The Financial Manager (TFM) magazine. A digital copy of the publication may be downloaded for a limited time from MFM’s website.

MFM-BCCA’s annual Media Finance Focus conferences serve as the primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its digital media, video, games, publishing, broadcasting and broadband telecommunications enterprises. More information about Media Finance Focus 2018 may be found on the conference website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.