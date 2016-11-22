MEDIA ENTREPRENEUR AND EMMY-NOMINATED PRODUCER AMY PALMER INKS DEVELOPMENT DEAL WITH WILSHIRE STUDIOS

Palmer’s First Project To Showcase Singer, Actress andMedia Sensation Madison Beer

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – November 21, 2016 – Wilshire Studios, the unscripted production arm of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, today announced it has inked a first look deal with Emmy-nominated producer, TV personality and media entrepreneur Amy Palmer to develop and produce original programming for the studio.

Palmer’s first project is “Making Madison,” a docu-series following pop singer, actress and social media sensation Madison Beer and her family. Beer rocketed to fame after Justin Bieber tweeted a link to one of her early YouTube videos in 2012. Since that time, she has taken the social media world by storm, with almost 7 million followers on Instagram, 3 million Likes on Facebook and 2 million followers on Twitter.

“Amy Palmer knows what inspires, motivates and empowers women and has a tremendous talent for recognizing rising stars and attracting established personalities,” said BJ Levin, SVP of Development, Wilshire Studios. “We look forward to working with her and reaching women worldwide with out-of-the-box, creative programming on multi-platform venues.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Jeff Wachtel, Dawn Olmstead, BJ Levin and the talented team at Wilshire Studios to create next-generation programming that will reach women and girls on all the platforms in which they consume media,” said Palmer. “There has never been a better time to disrupt what the programming model looks like for this audience. By working with super-stars of social media, influential celebrities and entrepreneurial women, we are creating the next wave of relevant and impactful content.”

Palmer is the founder and CEO of PowerwomenTV.com, a woman’s lifestyle and career digital network and founder and CEO of Gracie Grey Entertainment Group, a social media and branding agency with a hyper-focus on social influencers, emerging brands and on-air personalities. Earlier in her career, she was a producer at MTV and VH1 on numerous programs including Daria, TRL, The MTV Beach House and multiple VH1 specials. Palmer also created, hosted and executive produced New York 360, a New York based entertainment program that aired on NBC New York and its affiliates, which earned several Emmy nominations.

About Wilshire Studios

Wilshire Studios develops and produces engaging and innovative non-scripted, original programming for all media platforms. The studio is focused on attracting high caliber producing talent with the goal to create entertaining, thought-provoking and compelling programming. Wilshire produces E!’s signature "Live from the Red Carpet" series, which provides in-depth coverage of Hollywood’s biggest nights. The studio also produces “Syfy Presents Live from Comic-Con,” a three-night telecast which broadcasts live from one of the biggest fan conventions, San Diego Comic-Con. Wilshire has also produced 300 episodes of the dating game show “Baggage” for the Game Show Network. Additionally, Wilshire Studios is focused on growing and diversifying its slate to include docu-series, news programming, reality and competition formats. Wilshire Studios is a division of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.