MCTV Launches IPTV Services With Espial Elevate

OTTAWA, Ontario — Oct. 17, 2017 — Espial announced today that MCTV (formerly Massillon Cable TV, Inc.), a service provider delivering TV services to five counties in northeast Ohio, has launched a next-generation IPTV service with the Espial Elevate software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. With Elevate, MCTV expands its market reach and benefits from a single platform to manage services across cable RF and fiber IP customers.



"MCTV is a leading-edge provider of home entertainment services for consumers in our markets. We recognized an opportunity to embrace IPTV and introduce a new platform that will mimic our RF products and bring the latest IP technology to our customer base," said Robert Gessner, president of MCTV. "Espial's Elevate cloud platform will allow us to improve our customer service and support operations by providing a single cloud-managed platform with a consistent, unified user experience across our RF and IPTV networks, as well as our managed and consumer-owned devices. Espial also allowed us to seize this opportunity quickly by delivering the IPTV solution in under 90 days."



The cloud-based Elevate video platform lets MCTV achieve predictable costs and delivery by capitalizing on existing headend equipment, customer-premises equipment and the economies of scale and scope of web technologies. Featuring advanced analytics, detailed reporting, easy integration, and a powerful marketing engine, the platform allows MCTV to further penetrate lucrative market segments across its customer base. It also allows MCTV to harness an ongoing roadmap of capabilities as new devices, applications, and use cases are continuously delivered.



With Elevate, MCTV offers its subscribers a compelling IPTV experience featuring live TV, whole-home DVR, OTT apps, and an award-winning user experience. Many of these new features — including a highly personalized interface on any screen — will also be made available to existing MCTV FUSION RF subscribers to boost viewer satisfaction.



"The Elevate platform provides a rich set of IPTV capabilities to manage, deliver, and monetize IPTV services," said Matt James, VP Sales, North America at Espial. "We are thrilled to partner with MCTV in bringing a rich user experience to their television customers. Our deep expertise in IPTV migrations and cloud service delivery facilitated a smooth deployment for MCTV."



Espial will showcase the Elevate cloud-based SaaS video platform at the SCTE Cable Tec Expo, booth 959. More information about Espial can be found at https://espial.com.



About MCTV

MCTV "goes the extra smile" for its customers, adding high-touch service to high-tech telecommunications. Since 1965, MCTV's 165+ local employees have been serving their neighbors with a full complement of advanced broadband products for home and business including High-Speed Internet, digital TV, Phone, television advertising, dedicated fiber optic connections, and security systems. More than 47,000 homes and businesses in Ohio's Stark, Wayne, Summit, Holmes, and Tuscarawas counties rely on MCTV for their telecommunications needs.



About Espial

Espial is transforming viewing experiences worldwide by enabling video services at web speed and web scale. From immersive user experience and discovery solutions to advanced cloud-based platforms, Espial solutions help service providers manage, deliver and monetize video and entertainment services. Espial's customers span six continents, have deployed over tens of million devices, and are serviced through Espial's global sales, support and innovation centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. www.espial.com



