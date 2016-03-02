MBC Group Dramatically Improves TV Quality With Interra Systems' Baton(TM) QC Solution

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- March 2, 2016 -- Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software-based QC, monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry, today announced that Dubai-based MBC Group, the largest and leading private media company in the Middle East and North Africa region, has successfully deployed its Baton(TM) automated, file-based QC solution. Through comprehensive quality checks, a scalable design, and support for a wide range of media formats and codecs, Baton enables MBC Group to deliver superior-quality television content.

MBC Group has multiple HD channels that are completely supported by file-based operations, integrated with the central MAM. The entire migration from a mixed to a file-based workflow was completed on a fail-safe design without interrupting the existing channels and infrastructure. Interra Systems' Baton QC forms an integral part of the central check, ensuring the integrity of content within each step of MBC Group's workflow, including ingest, transcoding, playout, and archive.

Baton is a multi-platform, enterprise-class, automated content verification system for file-based SD, HD, UHD, 4K, and mixed workflows. Supporting a wide range of codecs and media containers, Baton ensures quality control of media content before playout. Baton is highly flexible and can be quickly scaled for large facilities or high volumes of content. As a hardware and O/S independent solution, Baton can be easily integrated within a facility's existing infrastructure.

In addition to offering a reliable, efficient, and scalable QC solution, Interra Systems provides MBC Group with world-class technical support, enabling the media company to grow in parallel with its global audience.

"Our Baton solution allows broadcasters like MBC Group to verify content across multiple stages in their file-based workflows, providing them with a robust solution they can trust," said Sanjay Mittal, managing director for Asia at Interra Systems. "Featuring a flexible and scalable architecture, Baton is the perfect choice for MBC Group as they continue to expand, guaranteeing a superior quality television experience on all of its HD channels."

Interra will be demonstrating the latest version of Baton at CABSAT 2016, March 8-10 in Dubai. To schedule a demonstration at IBC, please visit www.interrasystems.com/mailer/Cabsat/.

More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

About MBC Group

MBC Group (Middle East Broadcasting Center) is the largest, leading private media company in the Middle East & North Africa region. For the past 24 years, MBC Group was able to enrich people's lives through information, interaction, and entertainment. In 2002, nearly a decade after the launch of MBC1 in London back in 1991, and as the first private free-to-air Arab satellite TV channel, MBC Group moved its headquarters to Dubai Media City, United Arab Emirates, where it remains.

Today, MBC Group includes 20 TV channels. MBC Group also includes two FM radio stations: MBC FM (Gulf music) and Panorama FM (contemporary Arabic hit music); as well as O3 Productions, a premium content drama production company. Furthermore, MBC Group includes online platforms: www.mbc.net, www.alarabiya.net, www.shahid.net (the first free VOD and catch-up portal in the Arab world), and www.actionha.net, as well as www.mbcprosports.net among others.

About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems provides software-based content verification, monitoring, and analysis solutions for file-based and real-time workflows in the digital media industry. The company's solutions include Baton(TM), a market-leading, enterprise-class QC solution that automatically ensures media content readiness; Orion(TM), a real-time content monitoring solution that enables the delivery of error-free, superior quality video; and Vega(TM), a family of audio/video analyzers for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams.

