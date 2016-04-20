Maximum compatibility: the Sennheiser EK 6042 two-channel camera receiver

April 18, 2016 · Las Vegas – NAB 2016 marks the US launch of Sennheiser’s [booth N5729] brand-new EK 6042 slot-in camera receiver, which was previewed earlier at IBC. The true-diversity, two-channel EK 6042 can work with analogue and digital Sennheiser transmitters or – a world first – a mix thereof, across a bandwidth of 184 MHz. It is an ideal partner to Sennheiser’s top-of-the-range Digital 9000 series and all analogue transmitters that feature HiDyn plus or HDX companders. The EK 6042 auto-configures for these transmitters via IR, saving set-up time and hassle for broadcast and filming crews who place a high value on sound quality and wireless reliability.

“The EK 6042 two-channel camera receiver is an extremely versatile and frequency-agile tool – a “one for all” receiver that will be the go-to solution for Sennheiser wireless users,” said Tobias von Allwörden, product manager, Sennheiser Broadcast and Media. “A further asset is its exceptional ease-of-use, including the auto-configuration feature and the option of conveniently programming the camera receiver via a web interface. As a true-diversity receiver with four separate receiver circuits, the EK 6042 is extra-reliable, even in difficult RF environments.”

For use with digital and analogue Sennheiser transmitters

The EK 6042 will work with any current Sennheiser series from Digital 9000 in long-range mode, to the 5000/3000, and even the 2000 and evolution wireless G3, automatically identifying the transmitter via an IR link. The camera receiver will choose its own operating mode accordingly, and automatically select the appropriate bandwidth and frequency in the UHF range between 470 and 654 MHz. Even older series transmitters such as the venerable SK 50 and SK 250 can be used, all that needs to be done is to enter the fixed transmitter frequencies via the receiver’s web interface.

Convenient programming via a web interface

Via its USB connector, the EK 6042 can be connected to PC or Mac platforms and configured via the browser. There is no need to install any software. For example, users can enter transmitter profiles and lists of managed or licensed frequencies, and also import or export data.

Camera compatibility

Two separately available adaptors (15-pin and 25-pin) ensure compatibility with all common camera brands. For example, the EK 6042 receiver is SuperSlot-compatible and works seamlessly with Sound Devices equipment. The same goes for ARRI, Panasonic (both Unislot) and Sony cameras.

For camcorders without an audio receiver slot, the EK 6042 can be camera mounted using a special backpanel adaptor, which is available as an accessory. If the camera does not supply power to the receiver, a “piggyback” power adaptor can be attached to this housing and fitted with two hot-swappable BA 61 battery packs that allow an exact read-out of the remaining operating time.

The EK 6042 also features an auxiliary output on its top, which can be used for feeding audio externally to Sony cameras or for splitting the audio to any other device.

The new EK 6042 camera receiver will be available from June 2016.

Visit Sennheiser and Neumann at NAB, Booth No. N5729