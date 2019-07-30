Matrix Announces Development of Sales Gateway Portal

PITTSBURGH, PA – July 30, 2019 — Matrix, the only global ad sales platform built for media, today announced its vision and plans for the development of the new Matrix Sales Gateway that will support tech-enabled negotiations and significantly streamline media ad buying and selling. While Matrix has begun to develop a buy-side demand aggregation platform for ingesting RFP information from software designed for agencies, (initial release targeted for Q4, 2019) the full Matrix Sales Gateway will result in significant advances in the automation of transactions and workflows. The Matrix Sales Gateway will significantly speed the sales process, assist in the maximization of inventory, reduce errors and the need for multiple entry points, and allow for better management of the sales process through robust reporting and analytics.

The Matrix Sales Gateway, a sell-side dedicated platform built with TIP compliant API’s, will allow for the ingestion and dissemination of data from all providers in the ecosystem that are part of the sales negotiation and execution process. Connecting sales negotiators and sales teams, the portal will also provide inventory management across all channels, assist with efficient proposal development and negotiation for agencies and advertisers, and give in-depth reporting and analytics into price optimization, supply & demand forecasting, as well as historical information.

Developing the Matrix Sales Gateway will be an ongoing venture with an end goal of delivering the highest quality platform that will allow buyers and sellers to focus on the needs of the advertisers as opposed to workflow operation or technology issues. Matrix is actively seeking partners to join the venture, which will bring a new level of transparency to development efforts and will help expedite the full vision of the completed Sales Gateway.

“At Matrix, we pride ourselves on being an open architecture and have built our platform to execute with any traffic system, OMS or within an ecosystem; our focus has been to integrate and communicate. With the development of this Gateway, we are providing a step into the future for selling all advertising inventory by offering tech-enabled negotiations, fully automated workflows, and a streamlined bridge of communication between partners and their internal and external resources, resulting in increased efficiency and profitability.” said Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix.

The Matrix Sales Gateway will build upon the strong reputation the company carries of effectively delivering innovative technology and will provide immense value to the media industry holistically. With its ability to aggregate appropriate data through integrations and streamlined communication, partners will be able to sell inventory at maximum rates, while utilizing the core attributes of the Gateway that are best suited for their company or brand through this all-in-one solution.

About Matrix

Matrix makes media happen by enabling efficiencies and working to uncover revenue so media companies can create content, entertain, and inform. Its flagship product, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built for media – transforming chaotic data into actionable sales information that delivers the insights necessary for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. The company manages more than $13 billion in media ad revenue, offering its best-in-class analytics, sales intelligence, media-specific CRM and sales tools to more than 10,000 media sellers to more efficiently manage their workflow. For more information, please visit www.matrixformedia.com.