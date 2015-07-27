Matrix Solutions Unveils Latest Evolution of Mobile Platform

PITTSBURGH, PA, July 27, 2015 – Media CRM & Sales Intelligence platform provider, Matrix Solutions, today revealed the regeneration of their mobile experience. The new release is a significant transformation of the existing mobile solution; providing users with the complete Matrix CRM & Sales Intelligence features and functionality on their mobile device. The entire mobile suite includes comprehensive visibility into account and sales information and the ability to create, update, or manage it from anywhere.

The Matrix Mobile capabilities became available for all customers on July 25, 2015.

“It has become apparent that media ad sales professionals need more immediate and versatile access to account and sales information to be able to sell more efficiently,” said B.J. Boyle, Vice President, Product Management, Matrix Solutions. “Matrix is a very robust and proactive sales engine, so for those customers who adopt and use the functionality of Matrix Mobile as an effective sales tool and true competitive advantage it will be a game changer.”

The enterprise-wide, cloud-based Matrix platform provides its users with media-specific CRM and sales intelligence. New features in Matrix Mobile include innovative mapping and social search capabilities which help identify new prospects for users based on location. In one click users can get directions, add notes, or view comprehensive sales insights. The home screen of the mobile application presents an intuitive dashboard that highlights what is on the radar and where priorities lie. The Mobile workflow is made possible by the alert notifications that Matrix provides; whether a Matrix defined sales alert or a user’s customized alert. Alert notifications are designed to push, not pull, important information when needed, such as when a deal is past due, a sales professional is under budget, when key accounts haven’t been contacted, or when they are meeting the forecast.

“We are very excited to be able to deliver our customers and prospects what is truly an unrivaled mobile experience! We have pushed our platform from both the design and capability perspective and enabled a Mobile experience.” Commented Brenda Hetrick, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Matrix Solutions.

