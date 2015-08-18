Matrix Solutions Selected as Finalist for Pittsburgh Tech 50 Awards

PITTSBURGH, PA – August 18, 2015 - Matrix Solutions, the leading provider of media customer relationship management (CRM) and sales intelligence software, has been selected by the Pittsburgh Technology Council (PTC) as a finalist for their Technology Business Product of the Year award.

Since 1997, the Pittsburgh Technology Council’s annual Tech 50 Awards recognize southwestern Pennsylvania’s most successful, innovative, and thought-leading technology companies, which have become the backbone of Pittsburgh’s new economy. The awards represent transformative technology centers of excellence with tech companies at all stages of growth. Tech 50 also recognizes the region’s top tech executive.

“Each year, the Council canvasses the region for the most distinguished public and private technology-oriented companies, and the Tech 50 awards honor those companies that demonstrated the strongest growth and advancement in product or sales success, financial strength, corporate citizenship, job growth and retention and innovative product or technology,” said Audrey Russo, President and CEO, Pittsburgh Technology Council. “We are excited to announce the category winners at the awards gala this fall. It is truly a night to celebrate our region’s technology companies and the contributions they have made to our economic vitality.”

“We are honored and thrilled to be recognized by the Pittsburgh Tech Council,” stated Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions. “Our Team has worked to aggressively develop and drive new and innovative technologies for the media ad professionals in digital, publishing, out-of-home, radio, broadcast and cable industries. Our culture is based on getting your hands dirty and solving problems together which has allowed us to build the sales ecosystem for all media companies; from the individual to entire enterprise level.”

Matrix Solutions’ CRM & Sales Intelligence platform serves ad sales professionals across diverse media markets; providing the necessary features and functionality to manage and increase sales. Matrix, who has made no secret about positioning and growing their company, recently shared that they have garnered 45% revenue growth, a renewal rate of more than 90%, and a 40% increase in their user base as they’ve expanded into new media verticals. The company also launched a full mobile version of their product in July 2015, giving users’ the ability to manage sales anywhere, anytime, and on any device.

For more information on the Pittsburgh Technology Council and the Tech 50 Awards, visit www.pghtech.com.

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based, media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across TV, radio, and electronic advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to give you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 500 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360-degree view of their opportunities and accounts. For more information please visit www.matrixformedia.com.