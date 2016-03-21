Matrix Solutions Reports Over $11 Billion Ad Dollars Managed with their Enterprise Platform in 2015

Digital advertising dollars increased 15% from 2014, contributing to Matrix Solutions’ continued growth

PITTSBURGH, PA – March 21, 2016 - Matrix Solutions, the leading provider of media customer relationship management (CRM) and sales intelligence software, has announced more than 50% revenue growth, a 40% increase in their user base across new media verticals, and a continued renewal rate of more than 92%. Aggressively extending their services beyond the broadcast market, Matrix has added new clients from digital, out of home, print, radio and cable networks. The company also reported that more than $11 billion in advertising revenue was managed through their platform in 2015, which includes 15% increase in digital revenue from 2014.

Further attributing to the company’s successful growth was the development and expansion of a mobile version of their cloud-based, enterprise-level sales platform. Matrix has specifically developed capabilities for all media channels through expanded data sources and added integrations, all focused on the media sales organization. Matrix’s expansion is led by B.J. Boyle, Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Brenda Hetrick, Chief Revenue Officer. “We realized that media ad sales professionals needed more instantaneous and flexible access to account and sales data to make sales more efficient,” shared Boyle. “For customers who adopt and use the functionality of Matrix Mobile as an effective sales tool it will allow them to be more competitive.”

The Matrix evolution started in 2013 with a strategic partnership with Main Line Equity Partners, an alliance which fused capital, guidance, and operational resources. As part of Main Line’s investment, Mark Gorman, Managing Director became part of the Matrix team as CEO. Since joining Matrix, Gorman has successfully led the company’s transformative growth and expansion into new markets.

“We continue to drive our vision into the future as we put more resources into our product that further extend its abilities,” commented Gorman. “This future-forward approach and focus on value delivered to customers is what truly fuels our success. In just a short time we have significantly expanded into new markets and plan to unroll multiple product lines that take the same, trusted Matrix platform to specific media verticals.”

