Matrix Solutions and STRATA Announce Integration

PITTSBURGH, PA – April 14, 2015 – Matrix Solutions, the leading provider of media Customer Relationship Management (CRM) & Sales Intelligence Software, has announced a new integration with STRATA, the leading media buying/selling software. The new integration provides complete transparency and flow of data between STRATA’s sales proposal system, AExpress, and the Matrix CRM & Sales Management System. As a result, the workflow efficiency generated gives salespeople valuable time; allowing them to focus more on selling.

Matrix Solutions’ VP Product Management, B.J. Boyle commented, “This integration not only saves sales organizations time, but it enables them to attain greater visibility and management of their entire sales workflow beginning with the sales proposal stage.” The integration eliminates the need to rekey a proposal from STRATA as a new contract in Matrix as the information, including dollars, are automatically updated between the systems. Additionally, account executives can see up-to-date pending sales dollars from STRATA within the Matrix System. The value provided by the new workflow delivers media sales teams the tools they need to do their job effectively; capitalizing on efficiency within sales management processes increases ROI.

“We are pleased that this integration with Matrix will provide our clients the ability to have real-time insight and a more automated process,” said Mike McHugh, VP Media Sales, STRATA. “This integration is adding key efficiencies in the workflow process that will have an immediate impact on our customers that will help transform their business at the scale they demand.”

Users of both STRATA and Matrix CRM & Sales Intelligence System are eligible to implement the new integration now. Contact Matrix Solutions at sales@matrixformedia.com for more information.

About STRATA

STRATA is the only system provider that connects both media buyers and sellers. The custom solutions supplied by STRATA empower clients to sell and efficiently purchase all media types including cable, broadcast, newspaper, radio, outdoor and digital advertising mediums. On average, over $50 Billion in advertising dollars flow through STRATA systems per year. Owned by Comcast Cable, STRATA provides media technology that enables organizations to lead rather than react to industry developments. By transforming the way advertisements are bought, sold, placed and tracked, STRATA adds a new level of transparency to campaigns that is necessary in the ever-evolving media world. www.gotostrata.com.

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based, media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across TV, radio, and electronic advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to give you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 500 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360-degree view of their opportunities and accounts. For more information please visitwww.matrixformedia.com.