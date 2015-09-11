Matrix Solutions and BIA/Kelsey Announce Media Ad View Partnership

PITTSBURGH, PA – September 11, 2015 - Matrix Solutions, the leading provider of media customer relationship management (CRM) and sales intelligence software, today announced a new alliance with BIA/Kelsey, a leading research, consulting and advisory service company focused exclusively on local media. In partnership, BIA/Kelsey’s knowledge and industry expertise, coupled with their Media Ad View solution, will deliver enhanced value to Matrix CRM & Sales Intelligence platform users.

Media Ad View tracks local ad dollars, providing advertising estimates at a local and national level, as well as detailed spending reports by category, such as automotive, restaurants, and more. Matrix users will be able to leverage such data in addition to their own managed data right within Matrix to gain a more comprehensive view of the market. The information and insights provided will not only assist with gathering competitive intelligence, but ensure more accurate forecasting. Additionally, media ad sales professionals can capitalize on digital ad spending analysis tools.

“We’re focused on bringing the media ad sales professional of the future better sales tools and data to thrive in a more competitive world,” said B.J. Boyle, Vice President of Product Management, Matrix Solutions. “By aligning with the expertise behind BIA/Kelsey and its Media Ad View solution, we can further execute our vision to help sales professionals work faster, smarter, and more efficiently.”

"Busy executives are asked to look at ever more data in vendor specific silos," said Rick Ducey, managing director BIA/Kelsey. "Our goal in working with Matrix is to provide our high-value data integrated into familiar dashboards to help our clients see the data in context and get to the key insights they need to succeed in business

The two teams are targeting first quarter 2016 for a generally available product release.

###

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based, media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across TV, radio, and electronic advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to give you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 500 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360-degree view of their opportunities and accounts. For more information please visit www.matrixformedia.com.

About BIA/Kelsey

BIA/Kelsey advises companies in the local media space through consulting and valuation services, research and forecasts, Custom Advisory Services and conferences. Since 1983, BIA/Kelsey has been a resource to the media, mobile advertising, telecommunications, Yellow Pages and electronic directory markets, as well as to government agencies, law firms and investment companies looking to understand trends and revenue drivers. BIA/Kelsey’s annual conferences draw executives from across industries seeking expert guidance on how companies are finding innovative ways to grow. Additional information is available at http://www.biakelsey.com.