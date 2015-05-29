Matrix Solutions Accelerates Growth Strategy

PITTSBURGH, PA – May 29, 2015 - Matrix Solutions, the leading provider of media customer relationship management (CRM) and sales intelligence software, has announced 45% revenue growth over the past 18 months, a 40% increase in their user base which has expanded into new media verticals, and a continued renewal rate of over 90%. Aggressively moving beyond their broadcast comfort zone, Matrix has added new clients from digital, out of home, print, radio and cable networks.

Further attributing to the company’s successful growth has been the development and expansion of a cloud-based, enterprise-level sales ecosystem. Matrix has specifically developed capabilities for all media channels through expanded data sources and added integrations, all focused on the media sales organization. Matrix’s expansion has been led by B.J. Boyle, VP of Product Management and Brenda Hetrick, VP of Sales and Marketing. Hetrick states, “As our enterprise customers continue their evolution to become multi-media outlets, our products and services are evolving to operate across platforms to provide integrated, aggregated, and centralized data from disparate systems.”

The company also announced being in the exploratory stages of adding managed services under Todd Kettering, Director of Client Services. The Matrix evolution started in August 2013, tied directly to the strategic partnership with Main Line Equity Partners, which infused capital, guidance, and operational resources. As part of Main Line’s investment, Mark Gorman, Managing Director became part of the Matrix team to help guide the company’s vision for the future. Gorman will further expand his leadership role with the company as CEO, succeeding DJ Cavanaugh, who after 15 years has left the company, but maintains his equity position.

“Matrix is a completely different organization as the functionality of our products and services has expanded dramatically. We are an assertive, creative, forward-focused organization whose objective is to be the sales ecosystem for all media companies; from the enterprise to the individual level. Our goal, essentially, is to make all media sales organizations selling machines,” commented Gorman.

In late June, Matrix Solutions will roll out a novel release of their premium platform’s mobile app, providing users with more comprehensive and intuitive dashboards, alerts, and geo-mapping tools.

For more information visit Matrix Solutions at www.matrixformedia.com or contact Brenda Hetrick at bhetrick@matrixformedia.com or 412.697.3000.

###

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based, media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across TV, radio, and electronic advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to give you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 500 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360-degree view of their opportunities and accounts. For more information please visit www.matrixformedia.com.