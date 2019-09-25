Matrix and WideOrbit Extend Partnership to Automate CRM Data Flow for Media Companies with New API Integrations

Matrix and WideOrbit announce a new, expanded partnership to automate connectivity between Matrix’s media ad sales platform, Monarch, and WideOrbit’s traffic and billing system, WO Traffic. The new partnership, a culmination of enhanced processes and workflows along with added API integrations, will increase throughput and visibility while improving operational efficiencies for Digital, Broadcast TV, Cable, Radio, Publishing, and Out of Home companies.

Leveraging the new integrations, users of both WideOrbit and Matrix will gain direct access to expanded, real-time Revenue and Inventory data sets. The ability to fully see and track such pertinent information, coupled with Monarch’s proactive alert notifications to alert users when and where to take action, significantly streamlines the flow of information between the two systems. Media companies will be able to alleviate manual processes, save time and money, and ensure they are optimizing inventory at a premium.

“Expanding our partnership with Matrix is part of WideOrbit’s commitment to Open Standards and improving the process of buying and selling of media,” said Eric R. Mathewson, Founder and CEO, WideOrbit. “Through the WideOrbit/Matrix integration, users will gain immediate access to expanded information, and be able to capitalize on enhanced data with accelerated sales processes and optimized operational workflows.”

In addition to viewing Revenue and Inventory throughout its lifecycle in the workflow, users will also gain more in-depth access to Accounts Receivable information.

“Matrix works hard to provide our customers with an open, easy to use, value-added experience,” said Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions. “I am thrilled with this enhancement and look forward to offering greater collaboration with WideOrbit to make the experience better for our clients.”

Both Matrix (booth #246) and WideOrbit (booth #127) will be demoing their latest solutions at the Radio Show, September 24-26, 2019 in Dallas, TX. For more information, contact sales@matrixformedia.com or wointegrations@wideorbit.com.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit is the technology platform for media companies to connect audiences and ads, everywhere. Its mission is to simplify media buying and selling by focusing on innovation, customer delight, and value creation for both sides of media transactions. Starting with its core traffic management solution, WideOrbit centralizes digital and linear advertising operations and streamlines workflows for radio, cable, and television companies. The company continues to introduce new benefits to the media industry, including a programmatic media exchange for increasing demand for premium advertising inventory and improving campaign efficiency for advertisers.

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Customers include NBCUniversal, Tribune Media, Entercom Communications, Hearst, Univision, Nexstar, Gray Television, TEGNA, DirecTV, AMC Networks and many other top media companies around the world. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

About Matrix

Matrix makes media happen by helping media companies to better monetize their content. Its flagship product, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built for media – transforming chaotic data into actionable sales information that delivers the insights necessary for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. The company manages more than $13 billion in media ad revenue, offering its best-in-class analytics, sales intelligence, media-specific CRM and sales tools to more than 10,000 media sellers to more efficiently manage their workflow. For more information, please visit matrixformedia.com.