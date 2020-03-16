New API Integration from Matrix and WideOrbit Delivers Accounts Receivable Transparency to Media Sellers

Matrix and WideOrbit announce a new integration that will give media sellers real-time visibility into Accounts Receivable aging data through Matrix’s media ad sales platform, Monarch, from WideOrbit’s traffic and billing system, WO Traffic. The new integration will improve media companies’ bottom line by expediting cashflow.

More specifically, the integration provides a graphical, Accounts Receivable data card that gives users the ability to review outstanding accounts by 30/60/90/120+ day aging periods, with deeper insights into the invoice details of the advertisers. Exposing this data from WideOrbit in Matrix Monarch’s dashboard will enable media companies to improve cashflow through streamlined collections, and in turn, reduce customer credit issues and optimize both the salesperson’s commission and the advertiser's inventory options.

“Key to this integration is enabling our customers to increase their speed from prospect to cash, which inherently improves their bottom line,” shared Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix. “In addition to protecting that revenue, our customers are also focused on saving time and money with enhanced interoperability, as well as more automated processes and workflows; and this new integration is just one of the many ways our team is delivering on that.”

By making the advertising invoice and Accounts Receivable aging information available, media companies can identify bad debt easier and faster, allowing them to take action sooner when alerting customers of potential default payments.

“This integration with Matrix is part of WideOrbit’s commitment to ensuring consistent, reliable data across all tools and transactions,” said Eric Mathewson, Founder and CEO, WideOrbit. “Our joint customers are the real winners, gaining the ability to leverage their WO Traffic data within Matrix’s Monarch platform for improved visibility and more complete, actionable insights.”

To learn more, contact sales@matrixformedia.com or media@wideorbit.com.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit is the technology platform for media companies to connect audiences and ads, everywhere. Its mission is to simplify media buying and selling by focusing on innovation, customer delight, and value creation for both sides of media transactions. Starting with its core traffic management solution, WideOrbit centralizes digital and linear advertising operations and streamlines workflows for radio, cable, and television companies. The company continues to introduce new benefits to the media industry, including a programmatic media exchange for increasing demand for premium advertising inventory and improving campaign efficiency for advertisers.

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Customers include NBCUniversal, Tribune Media, Entercom Communications, Hearst, Univision, Nexstar, Gray Television, TEGNA, DirecTV, AMC Networks and many other top media companies around the world. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

About Matrix

Matrix makes media happen by helping media companies to better monetize their content. Its flagship product, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built for media – transforming chaotic data into actionable sales information that delivers the insights necessary for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. The company manages more than $13 billion in media ad revenue, offering its best-in-class analytics, sales intelligence, media-specific CRM, and sales tools to more than 10,000 media sellers to more efficiently manage their workflow. For more information, please visit matrixformedia.com.