Matrix and vCreative Extend Workflow Capabilities with New Integration

Matrix, the only global ad sales platform built for media, today announced the completion of a new API integration with vCreative’s radio workflow software. The integration, available now, provides enhanced connectivity between Matrix’s media-specific ad sales platform, Monarch, and vCreative’s software, enabling users to seamlessly extend their workflow capabilities. As a result, users can more effectively capitalize on revenue opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and achieve an increased ROI.

With vCreative’s ability to eliminate costly errors and simplify the process and Matrix Monarch’s focus on connecting disparate data sources in the workflow, users will gain extensive visibility into their book of business and all creative details for any account. For example, users will have the ability to seamlessly track a variety of impactful information including production, spots running on-air, spots scheduled to expire soon, and more - all directly from the account records. Communication will be elevated by giving the media sellers and creative team members the ability to connect via blog, saving time and increasing productivity.

“We are continually enhancing our system and solutions to not only improve our customers’ experience, but to be able to provide them with greater operational efficiencies and ROI,” shared Jinny Laderer, President of vCreative. “Both Matrix and vCreative are committed to the best interest of our customers and I am happy that together we can deliver them a tangible solution that is field-proven to deliver results.”

The integration between Matrix and vCreative is currently available to their mutual customer base. Both companies will be exhibiting at the Radio Show September 24-26, 2019 in Dallas, TX, (Matrix, booth #2446 and vCreative, booth #141) where users can demo the new integration.

“One of our core capabilities that we have continued to focus on is improving our customers’ ability to aggregate, access, and manage disparate first-and-third-party data sources in one screen, in their workflow,” said Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix. “This new integration with vCreative does just that, bridging the connectivity between our two systems and allowing users to access the data from both systems in one view.”

For more information, contact sales@matrixformedia.com or info@vcreativeinc.com.

About vCreative

vCreative is the nation’s leading workflow software company providing over 4,400 local radio & television stations and media companies with software solutions that are fast, intuitive, dependable, and support revenue generating opportunities. Integrated product lines include: vPPO for production and continuity of ads and vPromotions for events, contests, and liners. For more information, please visit: www.vcreativeinc.com.

About Matrix

Matrix makes media happen by helping media companies to better monetize their content. Its flagship product, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built for media – transforming chaotic data into actionable sales information that delivers the insights necessary for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. The company manages more than $13 billion in media ad revenue, offering its best-in-class analytics, sales intelligence, media-specific CRM and sales tools to more than 10,000 media sellers to more efficiently manage their workflow. For more information, please visit matrixformedia.com.