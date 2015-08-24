Masstech to Spotlight Latest Innovations for Advanced Workflows, Media Asset Management and Newsrooms at IBC2015

August 24, 2015 — TORONTO, Ontario: Masstech — the trusted provider of innovative, advanced workflow and media asset management solutions — will showcase the company's latest software offerings and enhancements at the IBC2015 Conference and Exhibition, taking place September 11-15 in Amsterdam.

Masstech will co-exhibit in the stand of partner MOG Technologies, number 7.K28. The two companies have worked closely together to integrate MOG's mxfSPEEDRAIL ingest systems with Masstech's media management solutions, enabling efficient, cohesive, automated workflows from production and ingest to archive and distribution.

Through a combination of technology demonstrations and insightful one-on-one discussions with Masstech experts, attendees can learn how Masstech's solutions and expertise enable media organizations to efficiently and easily manage their valuable digital media content and all of its related information throughout its lifecycle.

Masstech media asset management solutions will also be featured in the Disk Archive Corporation stand (number 8.B38f), working in conjunction with the ALTO-II secure, high-performance, disk-based media archive.

Masstech's latest solutions address the evolving challenges of media management, from exponentially growing volumes of content, to increasing collaboration, to the expanding processing and storage requirements of higher-resolution formats such as 4K Ultra HD. Built on the latest generation of the powerful and flexible MassStore software engine, Masstech solutions bring tangible operational and business benefits to applications including:

Advanced Workflows — Unparalleled third-party integrations seamlessly streamline even the most complex environments spanning disparate vendors, products and versions. Direct integration interfaces with popular production, automation, playout, storage and distribution systems eliminate workflow barriers to maximize efficiency and simplify operations.

Media Asset Management — With an intuitive new HTML5 user interface, rich support for unstructured metadata, search engine enhancements, embedded player and more, the latest version of MassStore makes it faster and easier than ever before for media organizations of any size to store, find, reuse, move and manage their valuable content and all of its related information.

Newsrooms — Masstech enables effortless archiving and sharing directly within journalists' familiar newsroom system interface, eliminating workflow barriers to let them focus on producing content-rich stories in less time. Already deployed in newsrooms spanning 10 station groups that cover the U.S. from coast to coast, significant recent orders are continuing the solution's rapidly expanding adoption.

Archive — Masstech's scalable content storage management delivers unmatched ROI with no storage capacity-based fees. Intelligent tiered storage management is ideal for the larger file sizes involved in 4K workflows, and Masstech supports a broad range of online, nearline and deep storage options, from disk drive based storage to Sony Optical Disc Archive and LTO data tape libraries.

"Our solutions have always excelled at addressing complex workflow challenges and simplifying media operations, and the need for media organizations to streamline their file-based workflows is greater than ever," said Joe French, President and CEO of Masstech. "Today's media environments, built up over time, are often a complicated mix of poorly-coupled products from different vendors. Evolving business and operational requirements such as increased multi-site collaboration and the integration of 4K processes with existing HD pipelines threaten to further compound this situation. We're excited to show IBC attendees how we can solve these challenges while reducing complexity and making their lives easier."

Leading media companies worldwide depend on Masstech to deliver superior user experiences, exceptional ROI and frictionless media asset management workflows that enable them to maximize their efficiency, monetize their content across multiple platforms, create better productions, enhance their competitive position, and save time and money.

