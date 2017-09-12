Masstech Innovations announces major global sales

Amsterdam, IBC, 12th September 2017 (stand 7.J15t) -- Masstech Innovations Inc., has announced that it has recently sold a number of archive and asset management systems to five new customers around the globe including: University of Arkansas, a university & public broadcaster in Fayetteville, AR (US); Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which manages R&D for national security in Livermore, CA (US); MosFilm, a film studio in Moscow, Russia; American University in Cairo, a university in Cairo, Egypt that provides film production courses; and Dinamalar, a news organization in Chennai, India.



These partnerships emphasize Masstech's continued commitment in delivering the expertise and technology leadership that broadcasters and media organizations need, at a time when the industry is rapidly changing.



Luc Tomasino, VP of Sales at Masstech Innovations, commented, "These five new customer wins are indicative of the strength of our product offerings and underscore our commitment to guiding broadcasters through the challenges of today's media landscape, which is being continually driven by the demand for higher quality content."



The new sales wins come on the heels of Masstech's recent merger with SGL to become the newly formed Masstech Innovations -- an industry leader and the market's largest provider of solutions for managing the lifecycle of valuable media assets.



Tomasino continued, "By merging with SGL, we're a much stronger company that's ready to deliver a game-changing force in broadcast technology. We now have the financial backing and the critical mass necessary to equip our customers with the most sophisticated media lifecycle management solutions on the market today. We are providing our customers with the tools to lower their costs, increase their profits, and have a clear understanding of the full value of their content."







The new Masstech Innovations is making its exhibition debut at IBC2017 on stand 7.J15T.



