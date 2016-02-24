Masstech Adds LTO-7 Storage Support to Highly-Acclaimed MAM, Newsroom and Archiving Solutions

February 24, 2016 — TORONTO, Ontario: Masstech has added native support for LTO-7 compliant storage devices across its entire range of innovative, advanced workflow and media asset management solutions. Formally known as LTO Ultrium Generation 7, LTO-7 more than doubles tape cartridge capacity and significantly boosts transfer speeds over the previous generation of the open tape format.

Support for LTO-7 storage devices is available through a new software update for the MassStore technology platform that powers all Masstech solutions, enabling customers who upgrade to LTO-7 to dramatically increase the capacity and performance of their existing libraries. The LTO-7 specifications support a native, uncompressed storage capacity of 6TB per tape cartridge, more than twice the raw capacity of LTO generation 6. The LTO-7 specifications also increase uncompressed tape drive data transfer rates to up to 300MB per second, more than 85% faster than LTO-6.

Helping preserve customers' existing archives and protecting their tape cartridge investments, LTO-7 drives provide backward compatibility to write to LTO generation 6 cartridges, and read both LTO-5 and LTO-6 tapes. Automated MassStore workflows further ease the transition for users of earlier LTO versions, transferring content from older tapes to LTO-7 without disrupting users or hindering asset availability. And as always, MassStore's LTO-7 support is free of capacity-based charges, with no additional Masstech licensing or support fees just for expanding your storage.

"We’re pleased to be working closely with our storage partners to bring the benefits of LTO-7 to our customers," said Savva Mueller, Director of Product Management at Masstech. "LTO-7's increased storage capacity enables improved archive density that can minimize physical storage footprints, while allowing larger-sized files such as 4K productions to fit on a single tape cartridge. The addition of LTO-7 support continues our commitment to providing native interfaces for all popular storage technologies, while offering efficient transition workflows that make it easy for customers to adopt the latest standards."

The flexible and robust MassStore platform provides the unified technology foundation powering Masstech's highly-acclaimed solutions for applications including Advanced Workflows, Media Asset Management (MAM), News and Archiving. Seamlessly bridging diverse systems and processes within a facility or across multiple sites, MassStore enables efficient, automated workflows that simplify operations and deliver exceptional ROI while letting media companies realize the full value of their content. MassStore provides direct, native integration with all popular storage types, including LTO tape libraries from industry-leading vendors including Spectra, IBM, Quantum and Oracle.

Masstech's industry-leading solutions will be showcased in booth number SU5405 at the 2016 NAB Show, April 18-21 in Las Vegas. For more information about Masstech, please visit www.masstech.com.

About Masstech – Masstech provides innovative software solutions and expertise that media organizations trust to manage their valuable digital media content and related information throughout its lifecycle. Masstech delivers superior user experiences, unmatched ROI and frictionless media asset management workflows that enable our customers to maximize their efficiency, monetize their content across multiple platforms, create better productions, enhance their competitive position, and save time and money. Masstech is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with international offices serving a marquee customer base that spans the globe. For complete information, visit www.masstech.com.